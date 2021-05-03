After a year of uncertainty, seniors and juniors at Le Sueur-Henderson and Cleveland public schools enjoyed an upperclassman rite of passage on Saturday: prom night. Both schools implemented a swath of changes to ensure the event meets COVID-19 guidelines.
At Le Sueur-Henderson, students danced in pods for the school’s first outdoor prom. In keeping with this year’s prom theme, “Come See the Lights,” bulbs were strung up from makeshift posts, decorated like the floating lantern scene from the movie “Tangled.” This theme was the intended prom theme of 2020, before the dance was canceled. The prom committee chose to stick with the theme to honor the class of 2020.
Cleveland commemorated last year’s canceled prom with a “Frozen in Time” theme, which is intended to be the true junior senior prom of 2020. The prom featured a livestreamed grand march as well as activities such as a bean bag toss, photo booth and caricature artist.