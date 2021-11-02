Despite the election taking place on an off-year, the Le Sueur-Henderson community lined up at the polls Tuesday to participate in the LS-H School District referendum.
By 3 p.m., more than 600 people had voted at the Le Sueur precinct in city hall, said Election Judge Kari Smith. That number represents around a quarter of the nearly 2,400 voters registered in Le Sueur as of June 1. At that time, there were still five hours left in the day to vote.
"It's been steady here like this all day. Sometimes they're down the hallway, but it's been steady since 7 a.m. this morning," said Smith.
The results of the bond referendum were set to determine the makeup of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and property tax values in the community. Two questions were on the ballot.
The first question asked voters the following: Shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $50,000,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to, demolition of Park Elementary, Early Childhood Center and classroom additions and improvements at Hilltop Elementary and improvements to the Middle/High School, including Pre-Kindergarten-Third Grade/District Office and Career and Technical Education additions?
The second question asked: If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an aggregate amount not to exceed $7,500,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to a new multi-use activity center?