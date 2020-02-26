Le Sueur resident Brian Pfarr announced Feb. 25 that he will run for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A seat, seeking to replace retiring three-term incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market. Pfarr plans to pursue the Republican endorsement for the seat.
"Representative Vogel has done an outstanding job representing our District and I thank him for his years of service advocating for commonsense, fiscally responsible solutions to the problems facing Minnesota and our area," said Pfarr. “If elected, I will work hard on the things that matter most to our District, like helping folks keep more of their hard-earned money, strengthening our small businesses and farms, holding government agencies accountable, and protecting the 2nd Amendment.”
The District 20A seat is an open race and has recently become a competitive one. Also seeking the Republican nomination is Alan Mackenthun, of Cedar Lake Township. Mackenthun is the owner of Eden Lake Homes, LLC and announced his candidacy Feb. 19. Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate and Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Vice Chair Erina Prom, meanwhile, joined the race for her party's nomination on Feb. 21.
Pfarr is the President of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur and is a 32-year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard, rising to the rank of Colonel. He currently commands a brigade of more than 1,800 Soldiers.
Before moving to Le Sueur, Pfarr grew up on his family farm in Sibley County, where he graduated from Gaylord High School. During his three-decade career in the National Guard, Pfarr was deployed numerous times overseas and underwent leadership training through the U.S. Army War College Fellowship. He’s also donated his time to veterans programs like “Beyond the Yellow Ribbon,” which connects service members and their families with community support, training and resources.
Pfarr managed his military career while also continuing to work in the private sector. He had spent six years as a farm business management instructor at South Central College in North Mankato before joining the First Farmers & Merchants Bank in September, 2005.
Pfarr has also been an active participant in the goings-on of Le Sueur. He is a member and Past Commander of the Le Sueur American Legion Post No. 55, a member of the Le Sueur VFW post No. 4297 and a member of the Le Sueur Lions Club. He is also active at St. Anne's Church and is a past School Board member of Le Sueur-Henderson Schools ISD 2397. Brian is married to his wife Kristan and resides in Le Sueur, where they raised their two children.
District 20A makes up half of Minnesota Senate District 20, which is represented by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. District 20A includes part of Le Sueur County, including Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur and Kasota, plus parts of Scott and Rice counties. The other half of the senate district is District 20B, which is represented by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield; that includes the other part of Le Sueur County, plus part of Rice County.