After years of debate, reforms to Minnesota’s civil forfeiture laws passed the Minnesota House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee unanimously, getting broad support from advocacy groups.
According to Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, who's serving as Minnesota Sheriffs Association President, the most significant affect of the new measure will be making civil forfeiture policies more uniform. Civili forfeiture is the process in which law enforcement petition the courts to have assets taken from people suspected of crime or illegal activity.
Dunn said that local agencies, like the Cannon River Drug Task Force, which covers Rice and Le Sueur counties, have already implemented their own procedures with regards to civil forfeiture in addition to following reporting and procedural requirements mandated by state law. As a result, some departments could see significant changes, while others might not see many at all. Dunn said the overall process won’t change, but small civil forfeiture claims are likely to be a thing of the past.
Minnesota’s civil forfeiture law has become increasingly controversial, with critics viewing it as a violation of due process. Law enforcement has maintained that it’s an important tool in the fight against organized crime, especially drug smugglers.
In 2010, the state implemented increased reporting requirements on civil forfeiture in response to reports that the since-disbanded Metro Gang Strike Force seized vehicles, electronics, cash and other valuables from people never charged with a crime.
The state, in 2014, barred law enforcement agencies from processing civil forfeiture until a criminal conviction was obtained. However, law enforcement agencies can seize assets under civil forfeiture and and hold them until the criminal case is complete.
In March 2019, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that the state’s civil forfeiture laws had deprived a Shakopee woman of due process. Helen Olson had her vehicle seized after her daughter was arrested and charged with a DWI while driving Olson's vehicle.
In an attempt to ensure due process, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation that would have abolished civil forfeiture altogether. Under that proposal, a criminal conviction would be required before assets could be seized.
The legislation enjoyed support from civil liberties groups but is strongly opposed by an assortment of police unions and law enforcement groups, the League of Minnesota Cities and Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The latest bill is the product of negotiations between legislators, civil liberties organizations like the ACLU and law enforcement groups, including the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association.
While much more limited in scope, the bill would still make major changes. It includes new restrictions on DWI-related forfeitures. Approximately 90% of forfeitures in Minnesota were related to DWIs or controlled substance abuse, according to the State Auditor’s office.
To deal with situations like Olson’s, the law establishes a formal process for “innocent owners” to present their claim. It also requires even more transparency from local law enforcement authorities than is required under current law.
Both law enforcement groups and civil liberties groups testified in support of the bill. In a joint letter, Brian Peters of the Police and Peace Officers Association, Bill Hutton of the Sheriffs Association, and Robert Small of the County Attorneys Association voiced qualified support.
“While it is not perfect, and certain provisions cause some of our members concerns, that is a reflection of a true compromise,” the three wrote.
Civil liberties groups described the process of crafting the bill as “long and arduous,” but said they believe the bill strengthens the civil liberties of property owners, while preserving civil forfeiture for use when it is truly appropriate.
Not everyone was in support of the bill. Jeff Potts of the Minnesota Police Chiefs Association shared several concerns, criticizing a provision requiring a two-week storage paid by law enforcement (he suggested one week instead).
Potts also raised concerns about the lack of a requirement that ignition interlock participants complete their program. In addition, he criticized a proposal that would bar police from seizing cash in drug related cases unless it is greater than $1,500, arguing the threshold would be too high.