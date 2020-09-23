The Minnesota Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a man serving a 12-year prison sentence for raping a woman in Le Sueur County.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Monday, Sept. 21 that the State District Court erred in the trial of Cody Lyle Bergendahl, 35, of Minneapolis, by denying Bergendahl's challenge of a juror for bias, and sent the case back to the lower court.
A Le Sueur County jury found Bergendahl guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in June 2019. The victim accompanied Bergendahl from Minneapolis and the sexual assault took place at a rural Le Sueur County residence after they met with friends.
Bergendahl alleged in his appeal that a juror had disclosed that her daughter had been physically and emotionally abused by a boyfriend and said during jury selection that she didn't know if she could be impartial.
The appeals court concluded that the juror was biased.
According to the appeals court's ruling:
The prosecutor and Bergendahl's attorney questioned the juror, during which the juror gave inconsistent responses. The juror said she couldn't say with certainty that she could be impartial due to her daughter's abuse.
Bergendahl's attorney asked the judge to excuse the juror. The juror again said she didn't know if she could be fair in response to the judge's additional questions. Afterward, Bergendahl's attorney asked for the juror to be excused. The prosecutor opposed the challenge and the judge denied the challenge.
After Bergendahl was found guilty, he filed motions that included the argument that the juror was biased. The judge denied the motions. The judge argued that the court wasn't "convinced" that the juror's doubts "were anything other than the doubts that every juror feels" and that the nature of the juror's "strong and deep impressions" were unclear.
The appeals court found that, according to the jury selection transcript, the juror's answers indicated that her doubts were persistent.
"Bergendahl's argument has merit because it appears that Juror 27 was not confident that she could set aside the impressions and opinions she held because of her daughter's prior abuse and make a decision based solely on the evidence presented at trial," the appeals court wrote in its ruling.