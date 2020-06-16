By next year, Le Sueur County residents could be applying to build a new home without ever leaving their current one.
At a County Board meeting on June 2, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a new permit application software, GeoPermits, in an effort to transition zoning applications online.
The GeoPermits software will allow users to apply for zoning and septic permits online without needing to make an appointment with Planning and Zoning. At this point, the county plans only on using the software for zoning and septic permits, but its use could potentially expand as the software is implemented.
One of the features that led county staff to push for this software is that it would pair with the county’s current Beacon software. Through Beacon, residents can access a map of Le Sueur County with information on roads, ditches, wetlands, land parcels, city limits and government lots on display.
Beacon also features a property search, where residents can look up public real estate records with information on assessments, taxes, sales and ownership. Paired with this software, residents and developers would be able to map their proposed buildings, accessories and septic systems online while submitting an application.
“They can go into this software, put all their setbacks, they can use Beacon mapping to put this house into this spot, setback the septics from the road — everything — and send it off to [Planning and Zoning],” said Commissioner James O’Keefe. “You guys review it. Maybe there’s an issue, maybe not, you can put your stamp of approval on it and they’re permitted.”
Once submitted, the application would be reviewed by county staff. If all is in order, residents can purchase and print out their permit from home, but if there are errors there may be a need to set up an in-person appointment.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Joshua Mankowski believed that the software would help streamline the process for successful applicants. However, it could make the process more time consuming for staff in working with an applicant without internet access or one who has trouble filling out their application.
“For the people with permits that are pretty complete, this will speed things up,” said Mankowski. “The people who have issues currently applying through the current permit application procedure will probably still have issues with the software. I’m not going to lie, I’ve talked with a lot of zoning administrators about this, and for a lot of them, there’s an increase in staff time going over to online permitting, due to issues with people who can’t use a computer or don’t have access to a computer.”
Setting up the software will cost the county nearly $60,000, which was budgeted for in the 2020 budget. The software also comes with an annual $7,000 fee for Schneider Geospatial to host the service. Schneider Geospatial was one of three companies that submitted bids to the county and is the creator of the Beacon software.
“It is expensive,” said County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “It’s actually less than I thought it would be, but it is expensive. If you want to go the route, especially with the COVID things and people having to work remotely on things, it is definitely necessary.”