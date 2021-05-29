Almost three years after an explosion set a Montgomery home ablaze, the two property owners have been charged in an alleged insurance fraud arson scheme. A third person was also suspected in the scheme, but that person was reportedly found dead in California.
Christopher Hale, of Lakeville, is charged with three counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit arson. Isabella Hale is charged with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit arson.
A third person, a 30-year male employed at Christopher Hale’s Minnesota Kitchens Company, was suspected by investigators to have actually started the fire while Christopher Hale was in Boston. However, in September 2020, this subject was found deceased in Santa Monica, California.
Christopher Hale and Isabella Hale, the listed property owners for the burnt down home at 104 Third St. SW in Montgomery, will be summoned to appear in Le Sueur County District Court at a later date.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office announced that charges had been filed in a May 28, press release. The fire took place July 17, 2018, involving a reported explosion that destroyed the house on the property and inflicted extensive damages to a neighboring residence.
Christopher Hale, at the time, was reportedly buying and selling houses and rental properties. When the fire occurred, the house was vacant and had been previously posted on the market as for sale.
The explosion and fire were reported to the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at just after 2 a.m. Subsequently, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to the location and with the assistance from the Le Center and New Prague Fire Departments; the fire was controlled and extinguished.
After the fire, the Montgomery Police Department, assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, CenterPoint Energy, National Pipeline Safety and representatives of State Farm Insurance investigated the cause and origin. After a natural gas line leak was eliminated as the cause, investigators dug out the remains of the house and located evidence of flammable liquids. Based on this evidence, along with information previously reported to the Police Department that indicated the owner of the property was going to burn the house, the fire was ruled to have been intentionally set.
As part of the investigation, it was established that Christopher Hale and his significant other were in the Boston area, visiting friends and family. After he returned to Minnesota, a Montgomery Police Department officer met with him and he denied any involvement with the fire. Thereafter, Hale would submit a claim to State Farm Insurance totaling $360,000 for damaged and lost property.
Over the course of the following weeks/months, Montgomery Police Department requested that the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office assist with the investigation. As part of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office investigators collected additional witness statements and digital/electronic evidence involving the property owners Christopher and Isabella Hale.
In February 2021, Le Sueur County investigators, assisted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Christopher and Isabelle Hale’s residence in rural Dakota County, where additional evidence was reportedly collected.
The case file was submitted to the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office for charges and those charges have now been filed in Le Sueur County District Court.