A man is accused of incorrectly attaching a trailer, causing it to come loose and leading to the death of two motorcyclists who were struck by the trailer in a June crash near Henderson.
Curtis Marc Petzel, 60, of Arlington, is charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, all felonies. He's also charged with gross misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and misdemeanor careless driving.
According to a June Minnesota State Patrol report, two people were killed on Hwy. 19 Saturday, June 1 when a farm trailer separated from a tractor, crossed the lane of traffic and collided with an oncoming motorcycle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Marvin Duane Fandrich, the driver of the motorcycle, 60, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Kathy Lynn Fandrich, the passenger, 61, also of Aberdeen, were killed in the crash. Both were wearing their helmets, according to the State Patrol report.
The 2016 Harley Davidson, driven by Marvin Fandrich, was eastbound on 19, around milepost 130, when the farm trailer, attached to a 1977 International Tractor 1086 traveling westbound, disconnected and headed into the other lane of traffic. The motorcycle and trailer collided before heading into the eastbound ditch.
The driver of the tractor, Petzel, was uninjured.
According to the complaint against Petzel, the crash occurred as a group of family members, including Marvin and Kathy Fandrich, were traveling via three motorcycles from Aberdeen to Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch. The group was traveling approximately 60 miles per hour as they approached Petzel's tractor and trailer. It then came loose.
At the time of the crash, according to the complaint, Petzel was pulling his 16-foot Kiefer livestock trailer behind a tractor. He was reportedly moving livestock from one farm to another, but the trailer was empty at the time of the crash.
Petzel had a 2-inch trailer ball securedly fastened to the rear of the tractor, utilizing a Bull Dog coupler. The coupler was reportedly clearly marked "USE 2-5/16 IN BALL ONLY," meaning the 2-inch ball Petzel reportedly used was not sufficient. The complaint also notes that the coupler was rusted, which "made it impossible for the couple to accept the correct sized ball."
The trailer was also equipped with a safety chain, but it was reportedly wrapped around the tongue of the trailer and was not used. And the battery box for the break-away brake system reportedly contained no battery.
The Minnesota State Patrol performed a crash reconstruction and concluded "the primary contributing factor in the crash was defendant's failure to use the correct size ball to attach the trailer to the tractor." It also notes that proper use of the safety chains and/or the break-away brake "may have prevented the trailer from traveling into the eastbound traffic lane."