High speed internet is coming to more residents in the area.
On Dec. 1, internet service provider MetroNet announced that construction of their fiber optic network was finalized in several Le Sueur County locations. Some residents in St. Peter, which borders Le Sueur County, may also be able to utilize the new MetroNet offering. The company said it is now working on connecting homes to the network, which will offer 100mb, 200mb or 500mb speeds.
Whether or not your home can be serviced depends on where you live. Residents may confirm that their address will be serviceable and view services and pricing at MetroNetInc.com.
The fiber-optic network was funded with several grants from Le Sueur County using CARES Act dollars. Four grants totaling $538,000 were distributed to MetroNet to run fiber lines in four different locations in the county.
Funds were allocated in September for fiber lines between Kasota and Ottawa, Lake Volney and Gorman Lake, Waterville and Le Center.
“We are very excited to provide these communities with fiber-to-the-home services,” stated Albert Brand, MetroNet’s area Market Manager. “The cities of Le Sueur County have been great partners through this process. Barbara Kline and Carl Menk, of the Le Sueur County Commission (on broadband), have worked with us closely to set up the infrastructure that will be the foundation for extremely fast, reliable fiber optic internet.”
“The residents and businesses of Le Sueur County were left behind with access to DSL and satellite services. The community was struggling to keep up with surrounding communities who had access to higher-speeds,” Brand said. “At MetroNet, we were proud to partner with city officials to bring this community cutting-edge fiber optic communication system, which will enhance the quality of life in the areas of education, retention and economic development.”
As MetroNet finalizes the installation of their fiber optic network, the company said that customers in the construction areas will likely see MetroNet vehicles in their neighborhoods. Metronet stated that residents have received communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting.
The internet service provider has also engaged in additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.
The fiber optic network is just the first phase of what MetroNet and Le Sueur County hope will be a two-part project. The county and the internet service provider applied for a Border to Border grant from the state of Minnesota.
If successful, the grant would help MetroNet install fiber on Ottawa Road and 380th Street outside Ottawa, 400th Street between Lake Volney and Le Center, Le Sueur Creek Road, S. Maple Avenue and Cordova Ave. south of Le Center, the Montgomery water tower, and Hwy. 99 north of Lake Volney. The expansion would service more than 100 unserved or under-served homes.
About $224,000 of the total project cost of approximately $900,000 would be split between Le Sueur County and the benefitting townships, and half of the total project cost would be funded by the state. Construction would begin in 2021 if approved.
The MetroNet fiber line is one of many rural projects that were funded with county CARES Act offerings. Le Sueur County partnered with Netwave Broadband to install wireless internet towers servicing Tyrone Township, Le Center, Cleveland, Cordova, Montgomery, Waterville, Kasota and St. Peter.
Le Sueur County finished investing in broadband with CARES Act dollars last month as the deadline passed and the $3 million granted to the county was spent. But County Administrator Darrell Pettis anticipated that more dollars for community investment could be on the way from the state and/or federal government.
Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Republicans have publicly proposed separate plans for relief packages to businesses impacted by new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Washington, Congressional Democrats and Republicans are in the middle of negotiations on a potential second coronavirus relief bill.
“Even though we think we might be done with it today, we have all the money spent, it looks like there may be additional funding,” said Pettis.