For the first time in years, the Le Sueur-Henderson One Act Play cast and crew made it to the 2A Section tournament.
Le Sueur-Henderson's performance of "Governing Alice," by C. Denby Swanson took fifth place in the remote section tournament on Feb. 5. To get there, the cast first had to make it out of subsections. The program got its first big breakthrough in years when it placed second in the subsection tournament on Jan. 29.
"It feels amazing," said Director Emily Barnard. "These kids worked so hard and I'm ecstatic that it all paid off. It's been quite a few years since LS-H passed subs, so the fact that these kids get to experience Sections is worth all the late night rehearsals."
Like many activities, one act play competitors had to adapt to new rules and restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person rehearsals were delayed to Jan. 4, actors wore masks on stage and social distanced and rather than perform for the judges in person, competitors sent in recordings of their shows to be graded.
"The pandemic did nothing to impact everyone's overall performance," said Barnard. "When you have great kids who are great actors, it doesn't matter what kind of challenges are thrown their way. They've shown their resiliency by overcoming the fact that we couldn't start in-person rehearsals till Jan 4th, essentially giving us three-ish weeks to throw together the whole production for subs. Well … they made it happen. Their passion won over everything else and they are reaping the rewards."
Though they played for an empty auditorium for most of their performances, the cast still had the opportunity to put on a live show for their families on Jan. 30. Even with the restrictions, students said it was a great experience.
"It feels strange to wear a mask that hides your face while you perform and to not have people there when you're giving it your all as your character," said senior Jocelyn Machtemes. "But my theatre family was still there and I got to be around them (from a socially acceptable distance) and I got to feel their energy and make some last memories that I'll hold close for as long as I can."
Machtemes played the role of the Principal in "Governing Alice," one of the play's core antagonists. A modern adaptation of the Greek tragedy "Antigone," "Governing Alice" follows main character Alice, whose valedictorian brother is killed while robbing a convenience store. Machtemes takes on the role of a confused principal who tries save face for the pride she had in her student.
"I like the fact that she goes through all sorts of emotions during the play," said Machtemes. "She gets frustrated, sad, confused, and she snaps during her final scene. She's one of the bad guys of the play but I understand why she did what she did and in the end she was a fun character to play."
This year marks Machtemes' eighth in Le Sueur-Henderson's theater program. Over that time, Machtemes said theater has given her the opportunity to work with and watch castmates she loves and let out her emotions in a constructive way.
"I love being allowed to be loud and emotional about something that isn't an actual source of pain or stress," said Machtemes. "I can let out any emotions I'm feeling in a way that people see as acceptable lol. I get to become someone completely different and for a little bit, I'm in a different world where anything I'm going through or anyone around me is going through doesn't exist. It's an escape. And it's safe."