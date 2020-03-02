Le Sueur County is ramping up the festivities for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Le Center. While the holiday doesn’t begin until March 14, the hullabaloo starts Saturday, March 7 when three students will compete for the title of Ms. Shamrock.
This year, the three queen candidates competing include Allison McCabe, of St. Peter High School, Brooklynn Anderly, of Cleveland High School, and Erin Schultz, of Le Sueur-Henderson high school.
The competition for the title begins at 3 p.m. Saturday with the Queen Candidate Talent show at the Le Center Legion. The contestants have private interviews with the judges and will perform their talents to the audience, which often consist of songs, storytelling or playing an instrument. This is the audience’s first chance to really get to know our candidates.
The scholarships and titles available to the candidates include the $3,000 Ms. Shamrock Scholarship, the Ms. Leprechaun $2,000 scholarship, the Ms. Irish Rose $1,000 scholarship and the Ms. John Gregory O’Connell Memorial Scholarship at $1,000.
The talent show will also feature a performance by the Minneapolis-based dance troupe Hudson Irish Dance, which has competed at regional, national and world championship levels. Food and drink will be served as well.
“This group competes nationally and has many award winning dancers in their program,” said Rachel Smith, a member of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee. “We are so excited to have them.”
The Queen Candidates will finally be crowned with their royalty positions and corresponding scholarship awards on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m., when the legion will host the St. Patrick’s Day Coronation. After the coronation, attendees will be entertained by a DJ and can win prizes in the Luck of the Irish raffle drawing. Admission to the talent show and the coronation requires the purchase of a $3 button which will be available at the door.
Then on Saturday, March 14, the St. Patrick’s Day Festival officially begins. At 10 a.m. the queen and candidates and grand marshals will attend mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A mulligan stew lunch will be served at $4 per bowl the Le Center Legion between 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Following the lunch at 2, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will travel through downtown Le Center along Minnesota Street. Leading this year’s parade are the color guards from multiple area communities and Grand Marshals Don and Mary Louise Hayden. The Haydens have been involved in the Le Center Legion for 30 years and Don has represented the organization at the local, state and national level. Miss Shamrock and her royal court will follow as will a multitude of local businesses and organizations.
The festivities continue with a rally and meal at the Le Center Legion immediately following the parade and at 9 p.m. the band IV Play will perform at the Legion. Admission is $3 with a button or $5 without.
“Le Center is an amazing host community for our event and helps us tremendously with making our event a success,” said Matt Wallskog in a press release. “We are looking for our 2020 event to be another fun celebration.”