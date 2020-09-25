Matthew James Monahan, 44, of Le Center was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and convicted of one count on Sept. 15 after pleading guilty. The five other charges were dismissed and Monahan was sentenced to a five year stay in prison, the maximum sentence for a single possession charge.
In March, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Minneapolis Police Department that they had been working on an undercover child pronography investigation involving a resident living in Le Center.
Between 2014 and 2019, the MN Child Exploitation Task Force was utilizing undercover investigative software to download two files from a host computer geolocated in Belle Plaine and receive information on 15 files in that host computer with dates and times attached.
The files included five pornographic images with underage girls and a pornographic video featuring an underage girl. Police issued seven subpoenas to Frontier Communications, who provided officers with the names of the subscribers assigned to the IP addresses assigned to the host computer.
In March 2020, an IP address assigned to Monahan was reportedly requesting or attempting to share suspected child pronography. Police obtained a search warrant and came to Monahan’s home. Monahan reportedly complied with police orders to unlock his phone, but wouldn’t let them into his computer.
The police spoke with another person living at the residence, who informed police of Monahan’s various computers and they had allowed Monahan to use their personal computer, but they had never personally accessed child pornography and had no knowledge if Monahan was searching for it.
Police accessed the hard drive of Monahan’s desktop computer which Monahan had not given them the passcode to. On the computer, police reportedly found multiple files containing child pornography.