Le Sueur County is expected to receive over $5.6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and the White House last spring. A new budget approved by the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 14 assigns those dollars to a plethora of new expenses, including rising personnel wages and benefits and a planned remodel of the old Le Sueur County jail.
Nearly 70% of the county's American Rescue Plan dollars are reserved for a 2022 project to remodel the old county jail into a building that can house Le Sueur County's Public Health Department.
Public Health is one of the county’s largest departments and is outgrowing the limited space in the Le Sueur County Government Center. The remodel of the 1982 jail could offer room for a lobby, reception area, lab and dedicated spaces for vaccination clinics, exam areas and social distancing.
Preliminary estimates place the cost of the remodel at $3.38 million, well above initial estimates of $1.88 million in July 2020, due to changes in the design intended to allow for department growth and long-term use of the building.
New plans for construction include a 1,000-square-foot addition to the jail building to provide more Public Health office space. They also included a roof replacement over the entire building, site redesigns for handicap accessibility, additional water proofing and further demolition on interior jail walls.
The full cost of the remodeling of the 1982 jail will be covered by the ARPA funds. The historic Sheriff’s Office portion of the building underwent minor remodeling and the county is currently in process of moving to the University of Minnesota Extension office. The remodel for the University of Minnesota Extension office was not covered by the stimulus dollars.
Following the remodel, Le Sueur County staff plan to convert out-of-use courtrooms in the County Government Center made redundant by the Justice Center into a space for Environmental Services. The department is currently located on Maple Avenue in Le Center and many residents have complained about needing to drive back and forth.
In subsequent phases, staff proposed remodeling the northeast corner of the first floor occupied by HR, Veterans Services and the Extension office into a space for HR and administration. Veterans Services and the Recorder's Office would occupy the Human Services and Recorder’s space currently on the second floor. Finally, the county would redesign the Human Services space between the basement and current Public Health offices on the third floor.
County Administrator Joe Martin said the county would work through the design and engineering phases of the government center remodel through 2022, and work on the government center building would not start until late 2022 or early 2023. Stimulus dollars have not been assigned to finance this government center remodel — only the old jail remodel.
Accounting for roughly one third of the county’s stimulus budget is changes to personnel wages and benefits. Le Sueur County set a 2022 preliminary budget and levy in September, but the county’s estimates for the outcome of union negotiations and employee health insurance open enrollment fell $830,000 short of the actual costs.
Following union contract negotiations, total proposed wage increases are anticipated to add $170,000 more to county liability than previously estimated. Employees switching from individual health insurance plans to family plans also drove up county liability $660,000 above estimates.
Up to $1.9 million of the ARP dollars is reserved for offsetting the levy dollars needed to fund the unforeseen costs. For the year 2022, $525,000 is reserved to pay for 75% of the unbudgeted $830,000, while the rest will be paid for through levy dollars.
What’s left of the $1.9 million in reserved funds would further offset costs in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the levy and stimulus dollars would cost share the personnel budget 50/50 while local taxpayers would take on 75% of the cost in 2024. Le Sueur County will renegotiate union contracts in 2025 with tentative plans for personnel increases to be funded in full by the levy.
“We decided to use a portion of the ARPA money to ease those costs in and ease it in on the levy,” said Martin. “What we’re proposing to do in 2022 is to offset those with $526,000 this year with grant monies and set up a 75/50/25% schedule over the next three years.”
Of the remaining 7% in stimulus dollars, the largest portion (up to $376,000) is dedicated county roads. Martin said this number was intended to cover the reduced amount of state aid coming from the state of Minnesota. Since the pandemic hit, there have been less drivers on the road, leading to fewer miles driven and fewer gas taxes being paid. The $376,000 makes up for the shortfall in anticipated gas tax revenue.
Le Sueur County is also planning to spend up to $75,000 on the remodel of the new location of the Mental Health Services clubhouse. The clubhouse is being moved from its current location in the Soil Water Conservation District building to downtown Le Center.
In addition, up to $20,000 was dedicated to auditor consultants, $17,000 to an HVAC system and Lake Washington and Ney Nature Center Wetland Project, $12,500 in cradlepoint device subscriptions for fire departments across the county, $6,100 in volunteer pay, $5,000 in PPE for Public Health staff and $3,000 on face masks for county buildings.