The city of Le Sueur’s attmpts to replace more than 2,000 residential and commercial water meters have run into numerous issues.
After receiving a number of complaints about delays in installation appointments and meters being replaced incorrectly, City Engineer Cory Bienfang sought to address those concerns at the Sept. 9 City Council Meeting.
“A project this size has its challenges, and in this project specifically, I would say we had a few challenges,” said Bienfang.
On July 15, the city of Le Sueur, through a contract with Core & Main LP and M&E Construction, began work to replace water meters and radio modules in the city with advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMI allows customers to monitor their energy and water use through an online portal at no additional cost. It also enables the city to read water meters remotely and respond to issues such as power outages and water loss and theft. As of Sept. 9, 2,037 water meters have been scheduled to be replaced, but replacement rates have been slow and many have been missed.
“We’ve made a lot of effort to let this contractor know that we have received this feedback, and as a city, we are looking for some changes and improvement,” said Bienfang.
In order to increase the quantity of meters being replaced, the number of installers working in the community has risen from two to five. Bienfang also stated that the city has been in discussion with the contractor to better manage the appointment schedule.
“I would say, overall, it’s grown very positive now. There’s been a shift in momentum,” said Bienfang. “There are still some challenges with the 800 number and the scheduling, how messages are left and appointments are either followed up on or missed appointments are communicated. I think there are some challenges with that still. I think arguably there still will be until this is over with. We are trying to take feedback pretty seriously and work to address that; there’s just a lot of moving parts.”
The city is also currently dealing with a shortage of replacement water meters. A bulk of the meters are expected to be shipped to the city in mid-October along with replacement electric meters needed to implement the AMI.
“The supply thing has been something we were aware of, but we didn’t fully grasp the impact of that. So we’re still waiting on some water meters,” said Bienfang. “Those will be coming in here in the next month ... We’re planning right now the bulk shipment of the electric meters to be mid-October so all these properties will be revisited and new electric meters will be installed and I would say we’re targeting by Thanksgiving to be in a pretty good spot hopefully for both water and electric.”
Councilor Marvin Sullivan notified Bienfang that he, along with other Le Sueur residents, had their meters improperly installed. Sullivan recounted that non-electric wires running through his meter had been left exposed.
“One of the things I’ve heard, and maybe this has been addressed, is that a lot of these covers to the wires are being left open and I can attest to that. That’s the way mine currently sieve,” said Sullivan. “So I’m just curious, I was under the understanding from the installer that was at my house that they were sent with the wrong wire for what the size of the pour is. So now I’m curious how many other people are having that and why are they not being installed to this diagram?”
Bienfang responded that the contractor was aware of the issue.
“This is the connected wire that speaks to the tower, but we are very much aware of the situation you’re seeing,” said Bienfang. … there’s a little ‘U’ that the wire passes through and enters in under that ‘U’ and then connects into the ports, and on some of the meters out there we saw installed, they weren’t passing it through the ‘U’ and they were coming over top and that was inhibiting the lid from closing. So we are aware of that and that has been discussed to be addressed and any that aren’t installed that way will be corrected. We’ve had some feedback about properly zip-tying and getting the radio modules as high as possible, so we’re pretty in tune with some of the challenges that we’ve been receiving and they are going back and correcting those.”
If a customer has already had their water meter replaced, but are experiencing issues, they should call Le Sueur’s Water/Wastewater Department at 507-665-9941.
Water Meter Policy Change
At the same City Council meeting, councilors agreed with a staff policy to change the water meter replacement policy and allow customers to choose local company Winters Plumbing and Heating to install and replace their water meters instead of M&E Construction.
“We’ve had five requests so far for this, just for no reason other than they don’t want someone coming into their house that’s not local,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “What we’ve done is reach out to Winters Plumbing and Heating to come up with a minimum cost. They came up with $68 for this, and that would be a cost the homeowner could choose to pay if they want to have someone local come in.”
If residents do not wish to have M&E replace their water meter, Winters and Plumbing is the only local alternative. Kruggel explained that the city only chose one local alternative so that M&E would only have to coordinate with one other company.
“The more plumbers that get involved, the more coordination M&E has to do to get the plumber up to speed with what some of these expectations are,” said Kruggel. “There’s no difference in the quality of the craftsmanship and things like that. The expectations are the same.”