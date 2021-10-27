Election Day is fast approaching on Thursday, Nov. 2. Residents of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District will be faced with a referendum question that will determine the makeup of the district and property tax values in the community.
The upcoming bond referendum is split into two questions. The first question voters will encounter in the booth asks the following: Shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $50,000,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to, demolition of Park Elementary, Early Childhood Center and classroom additions and improvements at Hilltop Elementary and improvements to the Middle/High School, including Pre-Kindergarten-Third Grade/District Office and Career and Technical Education additions?
If a majority votes yes, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District would move forward with plans to add a 78,000-square-foot pre-K-3 wing to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, consisting of two floors. Pre-K to 1 classrooms would be on the ground floor and grades 2-3 and special education on the second floor.
The referendum would also fund deferred maintenance upgrades, remodeling flexible learning spaces into the existing building, and a 14,000-square-foot expansion to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) area.
The Hilltop remodel would address maintenance issues, replace dividers with walls to provide better soundproofing, add a childcare center to the building and flexible learning spaces.
The sum total is $50 million between $38.5 million to expand LS-H, $10.4 million to remodel Hilltop and the remainder to demolish Park.
If passed, the referendum would nearly double the current levy. For a residential homeowner with a property worth $175,000, the first question alone would add $324 to one’s annual property tax. After a regular tax refund, the added annual cost would be $51 to the average homeowner.
The second question asks the following: If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an aggregate amount not to exceed $7,500,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to a new multi-use activity center?
The building of the multi-use activity center is contingent on the first question passing. If approved, the district plans to build the multi-purpose fieldhouse on the high school campus. The design contains four basketball courts and a 200-meter indoor track underneath a fabric roof supported by a rigid steel frame.
The 52,000-square-foot facility would add $7.5 million to the bond referendum. It would also cost the district $65,000 to operate.
For a $175,000 homeowner, the facility would cost an additional $68 in property taxes annually. Combined with the cost to remodel the schools, the total tax impact is $392 annually on the average property.
To see a full story, including commentary on why the referendum is needed and what the community has been saying about the referendum, find “Everything to know about the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum” at lesueurcountynews.com. That article ran in the Oct. 7 print edition.