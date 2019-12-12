The final Le Center levy, which funds police, public works, parks, street maintenance and more departments was approved without issue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. On Dec. 10, the council approved a $1.12 million levy, about 1.5% higher than 2019’s levy of $1.10 million, unchanged from the preliminary levy.
“I’m really happy with this levy,” said Mayor Josh Frederickson. “For the last 10 years, we’ve worked really hard at keeping our levies at what we would consider a reasonable amount of increase. I would never compare ourselves to other communities or anything like that, but you will notice that our levies are typically less and it’s just a lot of hard work from city staff and the department heads out there and being reasonable in their requests.”
City staff said it did not have estimates on how the 2020 levy increase might impact the city taxes on individual properties in the community.
The levy increase will be used to fund several new programs and expenses. One such expense is $15,000 allocated to spray residential streets with insecticide. This program worked its way into the budget after a public hearing in August where a multitude of residents complained that the high concentration of mosquitoes in the area was ruining their summer plans and in one case contributing to allergies.
Other parts of the levy are going to fund capital improvements including a seal coating and mill and overlay on a section of South Lexington Avenue, between the intersections of Lanesburgh Street and Hwy. 99.
The community pool will also see improvements in 2020. The budget allocates an additional $38,000 to the municipal pool for capital improvements, including steel roll-up doors for the pool entrance and chemical storage room. According to Mayor Frederickson, the doors would “be cheaper, more efficient and [would] last longer" than the current ones.
In addition, part-time officers working for the Police Department will see an increase in their salaries if they have been on the job for a certain number of hours. At the council’s request, Police Chief Robert Pfarr designed a tiered system in which part-time officers who have worked more hours would see a higher increase in wages, capped at $18 per hour. The move adds $14,000 to the budget for police salaries, up 6% from last year's budget.
Mayor Frederickson stated that he was satisfied that the city kept the levy increase low without making significant budget cuts.
“Everybody’s worked so hard and just being very, very smart at how we go about our spending,” said Frederickson. “We’re being as efficient as we possibly can without cutting into essential services or anything like that. Another positive year, that’s for sure."