<&firstgraph>Not even a pandemic can stop the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s summer reading program. The library’s seasonal challenge is back, along with a Fairy Tale and Folklore Festival and all-new digital offerings to make reading just as fun.
<&firstgraph>One of the upsides to practicing social distancing is that it’s allowed the library to connect kids with authors online that they wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet before.
<&firstgraph>On June 9, the libraries kicked off their fairy tale-themed celebration with a virtual event with Gail Carson Levine, author of Newbery award-winning novel “Ella Enchanted.” It was the first in a long string of virtual author-events scheduled throughout June and July. These events feature writers known for their works based on fairy tales including Soman Chainan (the Good and Evil series) on June 13, Katherine Arden (the Winternight trilogy) on June 16, Renee Adieh (The Wrath and the Dawn) on June 27, Shannon Hale (The Princess in Black series) on July 7 and Jessica Day George (Tuesdays at the Castle) on July 14.
<&firstgraph>“Our schedule is jam-packed with really cool events for kids. There are all kinds of really famous, famous authors Zooming in to talk to kids,” said Le Sueur librarian Dianne Pinney. “The pros that are Zooming in — Jessica Day George, Gail Carson Levine, Shannon Hale — these are all major kid and teen authors and how would we ever get them here otherwise? There are about 10 of them that are going to be Zooming in so that kids can just be sitting in their living room and interacting with these international children’s authors. How cool is that?”
<&firstgraph>These virtual events have also made author and illustrator panels possible. On June 23, authors Sandhya Menon (Of Curses and Kisses), Melissa de la Cruz (The Isle of Lost) and Melissa Savage (Lemons) are hosting a modern fairy tale and folklore panel, the author/illustrator panel featuring Dan Santat (Ninja Red Riding Hood), Leigh Hodgkinson (Goldilocks and Just One Bear) and Sam Wedelich (Chicken Little: The Real and Totally True Tale) will compete in a doodle showdown on June 30 and authors Donna Jo Napoli (Zel), Adam Gidwitz (A Tale of Dark and Grimm) and Brandon Mull (Fablehaven) will hold a fairy tale and folklore panel on July 11.
<&firstgraph>That’s not all the library will offer digitally. On June 12, Seth Eberle taught kids how to make their own Pied Piper shadow puppets and Eberle will put on his own shadow puppet production of the Pied Piper of Hamline on June 20. On July 10, Hanna Cesario will be teaching kids how to play fairy tale-inspired songs on the ukulele and will lead in a sing-a-long. Book clubs include a tween book club scheduled for July 8 and fairy tale book club which meets on Fridays from June-July.
<&firstgraph>The Waseca-Le Sueur Library System is also implementing a few ways to celebrate that don’t require an internet connection.
<&firstgraph>On June 15 and 25 from 1-3 p.m., the libraries are distributing fairy tale and folklore crafts through curbside pickup. These crafts include wishing jars, Rumplestiltskin letters and paper crowns.
<&firstgraph>The libraries are also setting up storywalks across the county.
<&firstgraph>At these walks, colorful pages from picture books will be set up along paths at public parks. As readers traverse through the park, they travel from one page to the next. Scheduled storywalks include “Twelve Dancing Princesses” at Northeast Park in Waseca on June 17, “Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock” at Legion Park in Le Sueur on June 18 and the Trowbridge Park in Waseca on June 23, “The Yeti and the Jolly Lama: A Tale of Friendship” at Northwest Park in Waseca on June 27 and Legion Park on July 25, “Beauty and the Beast” at Doodlebug Trail in Waseca on July 15 and Legion Park on July 16 and “Rumplestiltskin” at Clear Lake Park in Waseca on July 29 and Legion Park on July 30.
<&firstgraph>For parents, like Summer St. Pierre, of Le Sueur, this year’s slate of programs have been a lot of fun for her and her two elementary-aged children even with social distancing in place. Curbside pickup for arts and crafts has also made the activities like crafting “Reading is our Jam” posters more convenient.
<&firstgraph>“I’m a working mom and it makes it a lot easier,” said St. Pierre. “It makes it more flexible learning for them. They’re able to pick up the materials at the library and we can do it when we want.”
<&firstgraph>Her family is also enrolled in the summer reading challenge. Reading challenges are available for every age from preschoolers to teenagers. Participants can simply call their local library or download the READsquared app to start and track their reading progress. READsquared is a new app, but it’s one the library is likely to continue to use.
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>“We bought an app so kids can track their reading on an app, which is something that we will probably continue doing because it is so much easier for families than paper tracking is,” said Pinney.
<&firstgraph>Each level of the reading challenge has its own set of prizes that kids can win including badges for ages 6-9. These badges reward kids not just for reading, but for adventures as well such as exploring a park, finding mythological characters and reading to others.
<&firstgraph>Engagement in the library programs has been down compared to previous years. Ordinarily, the Le Sueur library has 400 kids attending their programs in the summer, but this year there are about 100 involved. While the numbers declined, Pinney was still happy to see around 100 kids stay with the library. Of the kids and families that are participating, the reaction has been positive.
<&firstgraph>“It’s been received really well,” said Le Center Branch Supervisor Lynn Selly. “I wasn’t sure myself how it would go and I’m happily surprised. Kids are earning their prizes already, so they’re going after it. It’s awesome.”
<&firstgraph>With so many badges to collect and activities to enjoy, the program is just as fun as ever for St. Pierre and her family.
<&firstgraph>“[My kids] are really enjoying it,” said St. Pierre.” It gives them something else to do. So far we’ve just had a really great time with it. Even though it’s distant, Dianne does such a great job you don’t even notice it as much as you would expect.”