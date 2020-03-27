Minnesota’s four-year high school graduation rate reached an all-time high in 2019 — 83.7% — an increase of .5 percentage points from 2018.
According to Minnesota Report Card, Tri-City United High School’s graduation rate also increased by .4 percentage points from 2018 with a 2019 graduation rate of 93.4%.
“It was very exciting to see that our four-year cohort graduation rate increased in six of the eight groupings as identified by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE),” said Superintendent Teri Preisler.
In particular, Preisler said she was proud to see the graduation rate for students at TCU High School who qualify for free and reduced lunch increased by 3.5 percentage points, reaching nearly 89% in 2019. The statewide graduation rate for students receiving free and reduced lunch was 71% in 2019.
The graduation rate for the TCU Hispanic population also increased to meet the 85% benchmark. In 2018, the graduation rate for TCU Hispanic students was 83%. Statewide, the Hispanic graduation rate increased from 67% in 2018 to 70% in 2019.
The English learner students’ graduation rate at TCU increased most significantly by almost 10% — from 73% in 2018 to 82% in 2019. Statewide, the graduation rate for EL students was 67% in 2019, and that is an increase of about 1.6 percentage points from 2018.
The male graduation rate at TCU also increased — from 88% in 2018 to 92% in 2019. Statewide, the average graduation rate for males was 81% in 2019.
The TCU female graduation rate dropped only slightly from 98% in 2018 to 96% in 2019 but still reached well above the state average of 86% for females.
The other category that saw a decrease at TCU High School in 2019 was the special education population. The graduation rate in 2018 was 72% in 2018 but dropped to 64% in 2019.
In response to the decrease, Preisler noted the four-year identification piece contradicts what special education students truly need. By law, she said schools are able to educate special education students until they reach 21.
“We are honored to be providing that continued education for those students,” said Preisler.