Though it is unknown to many in the area today, Cordova Township was once home to a recognized photographer who awed the likes of President Theodore Roosevelt and J.P. Morgan with his portraits of Native American life. Now, the Montgomery Arts and Cultural Heritage Center is hosting prints of the historic photographs of Edward S. Curtis to educate the county on one of its most influential figures.
The existence of Edward S. Curtis was a shock even to the managers of the Arts and Heritage Center.
“I never knew about him,” said Kathy Mentjez. “I never knew he lived in Cordova. So here’s this very famous person coming out of Le Sueur County and Cordova Township.”
In 2008, Mentjez and Anita Janda, who also works at the Center, discovered Curtis and his connection to Le Sueur County completely by chance. He lived just south of Le Center and east of Cleveland.
“We were traveling and we were in Phoenix Airport waiting for our flight to leave and we bought this book and we just sat down and started reading the book," said Janda. “And it said Edward grew up in Le Sueur County and lived in Cordova. Just based on this book in 2008, I got the idea.”
That idea finally took shape in 2020 after the Arts and Heritage Center received permission to use copies of Curtis’ original photographs and hold a gallery from the Muskegon Museum of Art in Michigan, which is home to the largest collections of Curtis’ works. The gallery in Montgomery features portraits of Native Americans and their day-to-day life and traditions that Curtis captured in his travels across the United States.
“Several people have come up to me and said, ‘I didn’t know anything about him. Nobody ever told me,’" said Mentjez. “We’re trying to educate not only Le Sueur County residents, but also Cordova residents and we were able to get funding for bus transportation so Le Center students and Lonsdale students can come.”
The life of Edward S. Curtis
Edward S. Curtis was born in Wisconsin in 1868 before moving with his family to Cordova, where he spent most of his childhood. He became fascinated by photography at an early age and even built his own camera at the age of 12. He began his career in photography in 1887 in Washington state and soon became fascinated with the local tribes. He began capturing scenes of Native Americans, which soon earned him recognition from his peers.
Curtis would spend the next 30 years working on an ambitious documentation of Native American life titled “The North American Indian.” Working with a team of journalists and ethnologists and with the financial backing of J.P. Morgan, Curtis traveled the country to meet and live with 80 different indigenous tribes.
“Sometimes he would live with a tribe for three months at a time to really get to know them,” Janda said. “He would get to know their ceremonies. There was one tribe, [Hopi], that had a snake dance, and it was very sacred, and a white man was really not allowed to participate in that, but he gained their confidence and they allowed him to record that.”
Their faces, traditions and customs were captured in a series of 20 volumes, each containing 75 photos and 300 pages of text. The very first volume, published in 1907, contained a foreword written by Theodore Roosevelt.
“The North American Indian” project was originally intended to be completed after a few years, but it ended up spanning decades. Curtis was driven to make his work as comprehensive as possible, because he believed, like many at the time, that the Native American people would soon be wiped out.
“Edward realized that these people were in peril and they were disappearing,” said Janda. “So he made it his life’s work to record their life, their music, their culture and their language and that’s what these 20 volumes contained.”
Forgotten and remembered
However, his ambition ended up being his undoing. Over the years, interest in Native Americans waned and what few subscribers he had were waiting for long periods of time in-between volumes.
Curtis turned his attention to other ventures, including writing and directing the 1914 silent film “In the Land of the Head-Hunters” which was acted entirely by the Kwakwakaʼwakw people, as well as working as an assistant cameraman in the 1923 filming of “The Ten Commandments.” In the end, these ventures did little to help his financial situation and at the end of his life in 1952, he languished in obscurity.
The legacy of Edward S. Curtis was turned around in the 1970s, when his works received renewed attention, praise and controversy. Many scholars and critics heralded Curtis’ work as being far more sympathetic to Native Americans and their traditions than his contemporaries.
Others have been critical of his work, pointing out that Curtis frequently romanticized his subjects and would depict indigenous peoples wearing traditional garments and performing ceremonies even if they were no longer worn or practiced.
To Janda, Curtis’ work has given her a greater understanding of indigenous life far beyond what she had learned as a child.
“When I was a little girl, I just thought of a Native American as a warrior, but from this, I learned they were regular people,” said Janda. “They were family people, they had children, they built houses, they had artwork, they wore jewelry, they are just like all people. They’re real to me now.”
This part of Le Sueur County’s history will be on display through January and February at the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center. The heritage center will also hold be holding an open house on Feb. 2 from 2-5 p.m.