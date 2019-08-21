Move over, Michelangelo. At the Minnesota State Fair, marble sculptures are out and butter sculptures are in.
Le Center teenager and Tri-City United graduate Brittney Tiede is representing Le Sueur County in her candidacy to become the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. As part of a longstanding tradition, Tiede and nine other Princess Kay finalists will have their likenesses sculpted into butter at the Dairy Building from Aug. 22 through Sept. 1 at the Minnesota State Fair.
“Dairy runs deep in my blood,” said Tiede.
The 18-year old graduating senior is the fourth generation of a long line of dairy farmers in Le Center. She worked on her family farm with her parents Lloyd and Diane Tiede until the family had to sell it last year.
“It broke [my father’s] heart to sell it,” said Tiede.
Luckily for the young farmer, she soon found a job at another dairy farm in Le Center, where she continues to pursue her passion.
“I do what I love,” said Tiede. “I’m creating a high quality product for other people to enjoy.”
As a Princess Kay finalist, Tiede is competing with nine other senior girls involved in the dairy industry for the chance to be a goodwill ambassador and spokesperson for nearly 2,700 Minnesota dairy farmers. Princess Kay’s responsibilities include talking with and educating the community at the Minnesota State Fair, in classrooms, in interviews with the press and at community events held around the state.
Over 50 girls campaigned for the chance to to be Princess Kay and just 10 finalists, including Tiede, were chosen. Current Princess Kay Rebekka Pakewitz will crown the next Princess Kay at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Minnesota State Fair Band Shell.
According to the competition’s sponsor, Midwest Dairy, contestants are judged based on “their communication skills, personality, general knowledge of the dairy community and its products and their commitment to dairy promotion. The program gives many young women the opportunity to represent the lifestyle in which they were raised.”
Tiede says that she wants to be the next Princess Kay to help the dairy industry through tough times.
“I’ve seen the golden years of the dairy industry. Things haven’t been the same since 2007,” said Tiede. “Farmers are losing hope, but I know things will turn around. I want to be a bright spot for the dairy industry.”
After the princess is crowned, Tiede and the rest of the finalists will have their faces carved into 90-pound slabs of butter by artist Linda Christensen. Christensen has created butter sculptures for the State Fair for the past 48 years.
Tiede will join more than 500 other people who have had their faces sculpted by Christianson, including David Letterman, former Minnesota First Lady Mary Pawlenty and Big Bird.
To aid in the sculpting process, the butter booth is kept at a low temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We’ll have to sit there for about six hours in our winter coats,” said Tiede.
Tiede said she plans to donate her butter sculpture to Future Farmers of America alumni, 4-H for their pancake breakfast, and she plans to use some of the butter for a movie night.
Next fall, Tiede will be a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, studying both agriculture business and dairy science. In her spare time, she plays tennis, acts in plays and sings in a choir.
Nine other contestants are vying for the Princess Kay crown including Kayla Biel of Fillmore County, Elizabeth Golombiecki of Stevens County, Donna Honer of Stearns County, Grace Jeurissen of McLeod County, Elizabeth Krienke of McLeod County, Amy Kyllo of Olmsted County, Lexie Lange of Sherburn County, Rachel Paskewitz of Todd County and AnnaMarie Sachs of Olmsted County.