Ridgeview has announced that Pam Williams has been named regional vice president for Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center and Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center.
In this new role, Williams has expanded leadership responsibility for the operations of Ridgeview Le Sueur and Ridgeview Sibley Medical Centers, as well as enhanced care and provide a cohesive patient experience at Ridgeview’s critical access hospitals, rural clinics, and nursing and rehab center.
“Ridgeview values Pam’s proven leadership, clinical experience and commitment to putting our patients, employees and families first,” said Ben Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer, Ridgeview. “Having served four decades in the health care field, Pam is poised to make a tremendous impact as the Regional Vice President.”
Since joining the organization (formerly Minnesota Valley Health Center) in 1980, Williams has held several roles at the Le Sueur campus, was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2009 and – through the affiliation with Ridgeview – has served as a vice president since 2017. During her tenure, Williams has been instrumental in developing and implementing many of Ridgeview Le Sueur’s key business strategies, expansion projects, clinical partnerships and new businesses.
“I’m delighted to take on this role and to further expand and enhance access to quality health care in southern Minnesota,” said Williams.
A Le Sueur resident, Williams maintains her nursing license, and sits on the board of the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Southern Minnesota Regional Trauma Advisory Committee.