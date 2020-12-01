Le Sueur County is exploring a reshuffle to the Planning and Zoning Department, replacing public officials with a private firm.
On Nov. 24, the County Commissioners received a proposed contract to hire WSB, a nationwide design and consulting firm, to run the Planning and Zoning Department, but the contract was tabled for consideration until Dec. 1. Some provisions in the contract raised concerns over zoning enforcement.
Under the proposed contract, WSB would provide a consultant to serve as planning and zoning administrator and senior planner for the county, and another to serve as the junior planner. The consultants and manage day-to-day operations, such as reviewing permits and zoning applications and responding to customer inquiries. WSB would also make recommendations to improve the administration and the zoning code.
County commissioners pursued an agreement with WSB as a cost saving measure that would cut down the expenses of the Planning and Zoning Department.
Those cost savings include potential cuts to current Planning and Zoning staff members, including the Planning and Zoning director. Keeping WSB on retainer under the contract would cost $14,000 a month, plus $34,000 in lump sum expenses for other services.
“It’s going to be less expensive than what we’re currently doing,” said Commissioner Lance Wetzel. “I think it’s something that needs to be done.”
Commissioner David Giszinski supported outsourcing the Planning and Zoning Department, both to cut costs as well as address complaints the department has received over the years.
“The current climate in that office is basically negative with the complaints we’ve all heard over the past eight-plus years, and most of them I believe are valid,” said Gliszinski.
But the proposal to hire WSB was put on hold when the county learned what the firm would not do. Though WSB would take over Planning and Zoning, the contract stipulated that the firm would not be responsible for enforcing the property maintenance and building code, nor would it conduct sanitary inspections.
That raised concern from Commissioner Danny O’Keefe, since Planning and Zoning staff are currently responsible for code enforcement. Without that staff on hand and without WSB handing property inspections, the duty would need to be delegated out to another department.
“If WSB isn’t going to do it, and it’s not being done now, who’s going to do it if we enter into this contract?” asked O’Keefe. “They’re saying in their contract they’re not going to do it either, and Sheriff (Brett) Mason is standing here saying he can’t do it, because he doesn’t have the staff to do it either.”
When asked if the Sheriff’s Office could take over property inspections, Mason responded that none of his staff had proper training. To perform the work, he indicated the Sheriff’s Office would have to take on another employee, potentially with an increased salary to enforce the code.
“The Sheriff’s Office has always assisted Planning and Zoning, and the county attorney to enforce such violations if need be,” said Mason. “And I want to emphasize ‘assist.’ We will not do Planning and Zoning’s job for them.”
Commissioner John King initially pushed for the county to sign the contract, since it didn’t prevent the county from retaining staff until they could find another option for a building inspector.
“I see no harm in entering into this agreement today with monthly reports on progress and evaluation, and staffing levels could be determined in January, February, March, whenever we have to,” said King.
However, County Attorney Brett Christian advised the commissioners that the contract would need to be entirely rewritten if the county wanted to keep some Planning and Zoning staff on. He also added that since property inspections are outlined in the county ordinance as a duty of Planning and Zoning, the language of the contract should change so that WSB is not made Planning and Zoning administrator.
“Let’s say someone’s feedlot explodes from 100 cows to 300. They’re indicating that they are not going to investigate that,” said Christian. “If you wanted to go down this path of adopting it, I suggest that it be changed so that WSB assist as Planning and Zoning administrator, not serve as.”
Commissioner King led the board in a vote to table the discussion until Dec. 1, so that a new contract could be written that would change WSB’s role from Planning and Zoning administrator to an assistant to the Planning and Zoning Department.
“We need to have revisions that reflect that WSB will assist staff,” said King. “We don’t say how many, we don’t say who, we don’t say anything. Assist staff in the administration and enforcement of the ordinances. I believe that addresses legal counsel’s concern, and then we can address staffing levels, based on feedback from WSB and commissioners, on a future date.”