Stacks upon stacks of toys, games, clothing and essentials lined St. Mary’s Social Hall in Le Center during one of Le Sueur County’s biggest gift drives.
On Monday, Dec. 16, Santa Anonymous and Adopt-a-Family joined forces to give families in need a Christmas to remember. Hundreds of donated gifts, including new in-demand toys, stocking stuffers, pajamas, quilts and more were available for an estimated 650 children and 260 families to take home.
“The only requirement is for one parent and child to be a resident of the county," said Santa Anonymous Coordinator LuAnn Leach. “So a parent brings proof of residence like a utility bill and the human services staff registers people. Anyone can come to the shop as long as they’re a resident.”
Santa Anonymous, which is hosted by Le Sueur County Human Services, has been running since 1977 when Phylis Harrison, with the Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC), reached out to the Jaycee Women group to start a gift-giving organization in Le Sueur County. While the Jaycee Women group has since been dissolved, Santa Anonymous remains strong with the help of determined volunteers.
"Over the years, those organizations have dissolved, but the volunteers have carried on because we really like the program,” said Leach. “We’re always looking for young blood, fresh volunteers to step in place.”
What started with a three-day event to service 50 families has reduced in days yet multiplied in impact. It is now a one-day, six-hour marathon, serving hundreds with the help of volunteers and donations from the community.
“We have many wonderful donors who are very generous with their gifts,” said Leach. “Our philosophy is that whatever is donated is given out. Late donations that come in the last week will be saved for next year.”
For a second year, Santa Anonymous was joined by Adopt-a-Family, an organization that provides registered families in communities like Le Center, Le Sueur, Kasota, Waterville and New Prague with gifts and essentials like clothing and personal care items for teens tailored for each specific family.
“It started at our church, St. Wenceslaus as part of a social service to the community,” said Kathy McNamara. “Some people started it, but it got so big that we have a group through the church. Our young active Christians — well, we’re not so young anymore — we took over and it's become a tradition we do every year.”
The program is now coordinated with Le Sueur County Human Services and has already distributed gifts to 195 families with kids 12 and under on Dec. 14. Donations have come in from individual families and schools in Le Center and New Prague.
“Lots of families started doing this,” said McNamara. “Instead of buying Christmas presents for their family, they’ll spend their Christmas money on another family.”
For both Santa Anonymous and Adopt-A-Family, their hopes are that their efforts make a difference for those in need.
“We try to make sure everyone has a merry Christmas,” said Leach. “And we’re very grateful to all the individuals, organizations and businesses who donate.”