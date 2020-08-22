Local law enforcement found the body of a deceased male in a wooded area near Henderson Friday night, according to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office. The body was found as part of a search for missing Le Sueur resident Lucas Pfarr, 37, whose vehicle was found nearby.
At approximately 10:15 p.m., a vehicle, known to be connected to Pfarr, was located on the property of a family member in rural Sibley County, approximately 4 miles south of the city of Henderson. The vehicle was located by a family member in a wooded area on the property. Law enforcement was then notified.
Deputies from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Le Sueur Police Department and Henderson Police Department responded to the property. Deputies and officers conducted a search of the property and a deceased adult male was found in the wooded area near the vehicle. The deceased male was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Anoka County for an autopsy and identification.
Law enforcement said, "At this time, it is not believed there is a threat to public safety and law enforcement is not actively searching for other individuals who may be involved with this incident."
Pfarr first went missing Aug. 11, with Le Sueur Police asking for the public's help locating him Aug. 13.