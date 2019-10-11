Giving back has never been so delicious.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, the United Fund of Le Sueur is holding a fundraising kickoff event featuring ice cream sundaes and door prizes at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Commons between 6-7 p.m. The United Fund of Le Sueur is a nonprofit organization dedicated to backing community groups and services.
“United Fund is one of those organizations that turn a town into a community,” said volunteer United Fund Board President Edrie Barton.
The United Fund, which started as a chapter of United Way before splitting off, contributes to a long list of community groups in the city of Le Sueur specializing in community education, recreation, and public health services.
In 2019, the nonprofit donated to community education programs like Book Buddies, which teaches reading and literacy in the summer to kids K-3, LSH Youth Opportunities, Humanities are Vital to Education (HAVE), Le Sueur Safety Camp and Kinder Camp. In addition, the fund backs recreational activities like Giant Celebration, Movie in the Park, the Ney Nature Center and the Le Sueur baseball and hockey associations.
The United Fund of Le Sueur also provides funding to services that help people in need including the Le Sueur Food Shelf, Le Sueur Habitat for Humanity, Feed My Starving Children, the Le Sueur Fire Department, Le Sueur County Developmental Services, transit for children, teens and seniors, the Le Sueur Senior Dining Site and much more.
The reason the United Fund of Le Sueur is able to fund so many organizations is that it combines small individual donations into a pot that can spread across the community.
“Alone we can do a little bit. When we put all our resources together we can do so much more,” said Barton. “So if you can contribute $5 or $25 to the United Fund you can put that together with all the other contributions that make a significant financial impact. It’s also hard to write a check to $5 for all these individual activities we donate to, but by coming together as a united group, together we can make a big difference.”
Barton has witnessed some of the differences the fund makes firsthand. A former educator for the Le Sueur-Henderson school district, Barton has often taken interest in the community’s education programs. At a Book Buddies event, she saw the impact of the United Fund’s backing.
“It was fun to see the parents and students kickoff that program and hear their appreciation for that program that is free to their children,” said Barton. “It helps them learn those very, very important skills in the summertime. It made me realize the programs we donate towards appreciate it.”
The United Fund of Le Sueur has had difficulty in reaching its fundraising goals for 2019, but the volunteer Board of Directors are hoping that this year’s kickoff could help them reach their $25,000 goal. By hosting it at Le Sueur-Henderson, the board is seeking to make the event family-friendly and accessible to the community. There will also be activities to help educate visitors on what the fund does.
“We’ll have some tables of organizations and groups who have benefitted from our funding so that the people that are at the kickoff can walk around and talk to them and find out what the benefits were,” said Barton. “The way people will qualify for the sundaes and the door prizes is by visiting all the tables.”