A new compensation plan is changing how city of Le Sueur employees are paid.
At the Nov. 25 Le Sueur City Council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to approve a step-based employee compensation plan to better compete for talent with other cities. Implementing the plan, which goes into effect in 2020, will cost the city $109,556.46. The cost comes in $4,882.75 below the amount allocated to the plan in the preliminary budget. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel stated that this was a factor in bringing down the proposed 2020 levy increase from over 9% to below 6%.
The compensation plan was first brought to the council by Leanne Davis, president of AEM Workforce Solutions two weeks earlier at the Nov. 12 meeting. AEM compared the payment of Le Sueur city employees with other cities, based on comparable sizes and/or proximity to the metro area, to find how Le Sueur was positioned next to the market rate.
“The marketability study is purely where are we at, the city of Le Sueur, for any given position and where is the rest of the market at for any given position, purely so that we can attract and retain the talent necessary to continue successfully operating the city,” said Davis.
What they found was that city employees were on average paid less than the market rate. Minimum salaries for employees were on average 6% lower compared to minimum salaries in other cities and maximum salaries were 11% less.
AEM’s solution to make Le Sueur more attractive to potential employees was to implement a step grade payment system. In the system, employees are assigned a point value based on knowledge required for the position, problem solving, accountability and special conditions/hazards. The amount of points the position has determines where it fits on a scale of 15 different pay grades, each with its own minimum and maximum salary range. The lowest an employee can be paid is $23,430.89 in Grade 1 and the highest is $147,987.74 in Grade 15. Each grade also has a bonus tier reserved for employees who perform exceptionally well.
Davis explained that these grades would be advantageous to the city, because it would allow Le Sueur to provide incentives to employees by promoting them to new pay ranges while still giving them an opportunity to earn more.
“What that allows you to do is promote an individual into a position at a higher grade, but move them back a couple steps,” Davis said. “Still give them a promotion level increase, but it moves them back a few steps and leaves the top open to give them incentive to keep progressing in that role.”
AEM also recommended a 3.49% salary increase to employees to keep up with the market rate. City Council opted for a 2.5% increase, instead, since a 3.49% increase would have put the city over their budgeted amount for labor.
This new pay system is part of the city’s goal to transition to a merit-based system in 2021. Under a merit-based system, wages would be adjusted year-to-year based on performance reviews and cost of living adjustments (COLA). Under the current system, every employee who meets expectations is given an automatic COLA increase to their salary set by the council, but under a merit-based system that COLA could be set at different levels for different employees based on performance.
“It’s the first step to get us to where I feel, based on input from City Council and personnel and budget, where we want to go,” said Jasper Kruggel. “I think it’s a good tool to help us retain employees and reward high-performing employees.”
“Right now the way the system is set up that we have, if you meet expectations, you receive the same merit as someone who is an exceptional employee. It’s a trend change we’re seeing in municipalities really.”