For 47 years, Trustworthy Hardware has been a fixture of the Le Sueur community. It’s had many names and owners over that span, but the business has lasted decades and now stands as the one and only hardware store in the city.
But with changes coming quickly downtown, current Trustworthy owner Dale Winters said his rent prices are rising too fast, and he can no longer afford to stay in business at his current downtown mall location.
The store’s upcoming closure comes as the mall is undergoing a major revitalization. Valley Green Square Mall was purchased by Building Good Downtowns LLC last year with plans to redevelop the mall into a new commercial and residential complex, Tiller and Main, featuring businesses on the main floor, apartments on the second and new storefronts facing the soon-to-be reconnected Main Street.
But alongside redevelopment has come higher rent costs for Winters. The hardware store owner said that his monthly rent was set to jump from $2,500 to $5,500 and his counter offers for a lower price were rejected. Unable to pay, Winters received a letter at the beginning of the month notifying him that he had until the end of March clear his business out of the building.
“I assumed rent was going to go up, but not over double,” said Winters. “I told them there’s no way I can get out of here by the end of the month with all this merchandise. So they came back and said ‘We’ll charge you $4,500, but you're still going to have to move so we can do our build out,’ and they’re going to charge me for all their build out costs.”
Cate DeBates, director of business development with CBC Fisher and a spokesperson for Building Good Downtowns said that the developers have been accommodating to the mall’s current tenants by negotiating with the local businesses and giving them a chance to design their own spaces in the redevelopment.
“We were met with a lot of excitement from quite a few of the tenants, redesigning, reimagining their space opening up Main Street,” said DeBates. “And everyone has choices in the construction. Yes, we have some hard prices we can’t get around, but I can tell you our owners have been very flexible and have been very open to negotiation as well as providing tenant incentive for this buildout.”
DeBates added that the developers also gave tenants, including Winters, notice of the city of Le Sueur’s revolving loan fund. Through this fund, the city has distributed loans of up to $250,000 to tenants, such as Haemig Family Dental and Mootz Eyecare, to cover costs of relocating to new spaces within the mall.
“We passed that information along and quite a few of our tenants are staying, so we’ve had great success with that,” said DeBates.
But Winters said applying for a loan just wasn’t financially feasible for him. He is still paying off debts from when he purchased the store five years ago. At 69 years old, Winters didn’t want to put himself in further debt.
But this doesn’t mean that Trustworthy Hardware is closed for good. Winters is scouting other buildings in Le Sueur to set up shop, but at this time, he hasn’t found a space big enough and affordable enough.
“The problem is I'm 69 years old, and I don’t know if I want to invest in a new building,” said Winters.
If he does have the opportunity to reopen Trustworthy Hardware, Winters said he wants to reopen it in Le Sueur. It’s the only one-stop shop in town for tools, paint, plumbing, pet care and more. Without it, the store owner feared that the community would be without a hardware store permanently.
“A lot of people are upset, because nobody in town wants to lose their hardware store,” said Winters. “Unfortunately, I don’t care what town it is, any small town can’t afford to lose any of its businesses.”