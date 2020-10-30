The Sibley East Wolverines swept The Tri-City United volleyball team 3-0 on Thursday, but the Titans were more competitive than the score suggests.
Though Sibley East won all three sets, the Titans did not make those victories easy. Throughout, the two teams were in a roughly even match. The Wolverines were dominant in the beginning of each set, carrying five point leads over Tri-City United. But even when the score was down, the Titans had no trouble playing catch-up.
“As a team we picked up the slack and made adjustments throughout the game,” said TCU Coach Stacey Feser. “We just weren’t able to get that last bit in.”
Sam Lang, Kaia Kroack and Grace Wegner were top scorers for the Titans. Lang led the team with 10 kills, followed by Kaia Kroack with eight and Gracie Wegner with seven. Jordyn Brownlee and Morgan Kes came to the aid of their teammates with 19 and 18 assists each.
With a well-rounded offense, the Titans kept Sibley East’s margins of victory slim. In the first and second sets, the Titans were down just 23-25. Tri-City United even held the Wolverines to a tied 23-23 score in the second. Though TCU had the skills to match Sibley East, it was Sibley East that had the follow-through.
The Wolverines consistently pushed the Titans into juggling the ball, but TCU was up the task. The Titans' defense excelled with Kaitlyn Lang and Sam Lang leading the team in 18 and 17 digs each. Brownlee and Kes also contributed saves in between setting and contributed 10 and 8 digs.
But keeping up defensively wasn’t enough to eliminate Sibley East’s early edge. The opposing team would go on to net a 25-21 victory in the third set, winning the match.
“It was a good effort, but obviously the result isn’t what we wanted,” said Feser. “Every single game we dug ourselves in a hole, so we need to start out strong and cross that line into making that final push when it gets tight.”