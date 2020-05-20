One of Le Sueur's largest summer festivals has been canceled.
On Wednesday, May 20, the Le Sueur Giant Celebration Committee announced that Giant Celebration and the kick off would not be held this year. The celebration was scheduled to begin on the first weekend of August in American Legion Park, but the committee wrote on Facebook that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival had to be canceled.
"Our highest priority is to keep our community members and visitors, both safe and healthy," the Giant Celebration Committee wrote in a message to the community. "As we have been monitoring the states recommendations and regulations around COVID-19, we have made the very difficult decision and have decided to cancel Giant Celebration- Kick off as well as our Giant Celebration Weekend 2020."
"We understand and acknowledge the disappointment that this will bring to our community and visitors, but we want to ensure that we are in a position to come back bigger, stronger and better than ever in 2021," they continued.
The committee stated that donations from sponsors and local businesses would be put toward the Giant Celebration in 2021. Organizers have also told Le Sueur residents to be on the lookout for more news for the possibility of a community get together in the future. Celebration merchandise including Le Sueur Lager, t-shirts, hats and koozies are continuing to be sold.
"We know that Le Sueur is a strong community," wrote the committee. "And we are confident that we will come back in 2021 stronger than ever, and we as a committee will strive to make it one of the best Giant Celebration events yet. We love all of our visitors and followers, and we appreciate all of your continued support, always, and especially during this time."