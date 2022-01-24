In 2017, Le Sueur residents Rev. Ernesto Colon and Rev. Beatrice Colon grew their own congregation after they heard the call to become pastors. They started out preaching to a small congregation under the trees at Confer Terrace Mobile Home Park. Over the years, the couple spread the word of God wherever they could, from Valley Green Square Mall to the outside of their apartment to Mayo Park.
This month, the transitory parish finally settled into a proper church building at 404 Turrill St. in Le Sueur. The building is now home to Iglesia Cristiana Fe Esperanza y Amor en Jesucristo, or Faith Hope and Love Christian Church in Jesus Christ.
Rev. Ernesto Colon and Rev. Beatrice Colon held their first service in the church building Friday, Jan. 14. The Colons have faith that the building is a gift from God after years of spreading the word.
“The faith in God, because of our weaknesses, it's the same thing as being strong. In your weakest moments that you feel the weakest, the Lord is there for you," said Beatrice. “Having confidence in God knows that he's there, no matter how hard it may be. And here we are now today.”
Iglesia Cristiana Fe Esperanza y Amor en Jesucristo is a bilingual church. The pastors deliver their sermons in Spanish and an interpreter repeats their words in English. The church is associated with the Pentacostal denomination of Christianity, but anyone is invited to be a part of the congregation.
Currently, the small congregation is made up of around 15 churchgoers. Coincidentally, the former occupants of the church building, the Presbyterian Church of Le Sueur, had a 15-member parish before holding their final service in 2018. While the Presbyterian church’s numbers were dwindling after 152 years in the community, Ernesto and Beatrice Colon had faith their Pentacostal congregation would continue to grow.
“When I read about [the Presbyterian Church], I was amazed at where it was standing and the history behind it. It’s a very beautiful church,” said Ernesto. “The Lord wants us here, and we believe in him and everything will come through. We just need the public to know that it’s open.”
Though limited in number, the faith of the congregation is boundless. Ernesto said the parish had five days to pay for the down payment on the building, and three individual members of the congregation donated the full sum needed. Churchgoers also raised money for a whole new audio system and guitars and a drum set for the church band.
The pastors’ excitement was palpable, as everything seemed to be falling into place. Even the church banner was a perfect fit for the sign post outside.
“When you see the glory of the Lord appear before your very eyes, it’s something that can't be explained, but it’s such a phenomenal thing,” said Ernesto. “You’re doing this; you want this. And it’s not because of our thoughts or because we feel this is the building, it’s because that’s what he wants, and that’s what the word “Faith” has to do with it. Faith is knowing that it’s going to happen, even though your eyes can’t see it yet.”
Services are Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.
In the future, Iglesia Cristiana Fe Esperanza y Amor en Jesucristo will also be a home to Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Ernesto said he is a recovering alcoholic and wanted to help others find sobriety.
“That's where I came out of. I straightened my life out and the Lord showed me the way of living it, the way the Bible states," he said. "We should be productive for society, to become better people and live a prosperous life.”