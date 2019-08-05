The Le Sueur Braves took a 8-5 a defeat on their home turf Sunday afternoon in a game against the Janesville Jays. The loss ended the Braves’ season.
The Braves collected a run early on in the bottom of the third. They were the first team to put a run on the board and took out Janesville in the first three innings before the Jays could collect any runs.
However, the Jays were able to tie up the game at the top of the fifth after a wild pitch got away from the catcher at home plate. Jays’ batter Marshall Miller then knocked in Ben Ellingworth with a double to left field, giving the Jays a 2-1 lead. Scott Kaminski followed up with another double, knocking in Miller and adding another run to their total.
Le Sueur made some gains in the bottom of the fifth, hitting back-to-back doubles and narrowing the score to 3-2. The Braves hit a soft line drive that was caught near first base to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Jays collected two runs, walking a batter home and rocketing a moonshot over the left field fence to take a 5-3 lead.
The Braves proved they weren’t finished just yet and narrowed Janesville’s lead again in the top of the eighth. Le Sueur had a ground rule double after the ball got lost in the fencing of center field. The team followed up with a single to right field to cut the Janesville lead to one and make the score 5-4.
The ninth inning went to the Jays despite Le Sueur’s best efforts. Jays’ batter Ross Buttleman led off the top of the ninth with a double to right field but got caught between the bases trying to reach third for the first out of the inning. Tristan Kroll was walked at the next at-bat and then was able to steal both second and third base. Ellingworth hit a ground ball to second, and Kroll ripped home to score after a controversial call.
The home base umpire initially called Kroll out but after discussion with the other umpire, they changed the call, helping Janesville gain a 6-4 lead. The Braves pleaded their case for a couple minutes but the call stood.
Janesville was able to rack up three more runs during the ninth, putting the Braves in a tough position. The Braves were able to collect one more run with a walk, a single and an infield hit, but overtaking the Jays was out of their reach.
The Le Sueur Braves ended the season with 6-16 record.