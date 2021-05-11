Expenses outweighed revenues for the Le Sueur-Henderson School District this school year. A review of the revised 2021 fiscal year budget showed the school falling short by nearly $200,000 amid declining enrollment.
Le Sueur-Henderson has suffered substantial student drop-offs in the past two school years. Between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, estimated enrollment fell by around 40 students (4%), due to smaller incoming kindergarten classes failing to replace larger graduating classes.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining enrollment in the current school year. The student body shrunk by approximately 45 students (4.6%) between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. The decline was even greater than the district anticipated. The adopted budget estimated that the district would lose 19 students in the 2021 school year.
The loss of a student comes at a substantial cost to the district. State aid, which accounts for nearly 80% of the district’s revenue, assigns a value of $6,567 per pupil unit. As a result, revenues fell well short of the district’s expectations in its adopted budget.
The district anticipated $7.9 million in state aid, but received $7.8 million in the revised budget, a difference of $112,000. Most of the losses were due to the state’s basic education formula allocating less money to the district. Revenue from the local tax levy also fell short by roughly $54,000.
By June 30, the district anticipates the school’s unassigned fund balance will be reduced to $995,000, a decline of nearly $271,000 from last year’s fund balance. The general fund pays for most of the school’s operations including instruction, administration, special education, transportation and buildings.
COVID relief funding did assist the district with increased operating costs. Between coronavirus relief funds, ESSER, GEER, CARES Act grants from Le Sueur and Nicollet County, the district received $416,000 in aid. But much of these dollars were limited to unanticipated expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the funds went to cleaning supplies, staff and services, including a $105,000 for Needlepoint bipolar ionization technology to clean the air, $71,000 for additional custodians, $15,000 for floor and carpet scrubbers, $18,000 for extra cleaning supplies and additional funds for smaller expenses including signage, plexiglass, thermometers, fans, and mist cleaners.
The district also invested in technology, including $34,000 for student Chromebooks, $12,000 for staff laptops and devices and $17,000 for mobile hotspots. LS-H also spent $43,000 to hire a long-term first grade substitute.
The budget news isn’t all negative though. Finance Administrator Ky Battern announced that the district will be receiving $889,000 in ESSER III dollars. It’s the single largest COVID-related grant the school has received, doubling the amount of support the school previously received in its last budget.
“It’s surprising news to have that large of an allocation,” said Battern. “That will support us as we make a transition to a more stable budget going forward.”
