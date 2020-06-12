As the city of Le Sueur moves forward on plans to reopen Main Street, residents will have a chance to weigh in.
Over the next few weeks, a series of public hearings will be held before the Le Sueur City Council and Economic Development Authority (EDA) approve financial incentives for the redevelopment of the Valley Green Square Mall and the construction of a right of way between north and south Main Street.
The city of Le Sueur and the EDA have negotiated a potential deal with a developer that recently purchased the Valley Green Square Mall. The mall is planned to be converted into a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 15,000 square feet for 14 apartments on the second floor.
The terms of the deal include the forgiveness of a $396,000 loan made to the mall by the EDA. In lieu of paying the loan, the developer would give the city a 22,000-square-foot portion of land occupied by the mall which would be used to connect Main Street.
The city would also pay up to $300,000 on demolition costs associated with removing a portion of the mall to build the right of way and another estimated $300,000 to relocate utility boxes for the future street. Combine those costs with the estimated project cost of $1.2 million to construct the right of way, and the total cost of the project is an estimated $1.8 million.
Not all of the burden is on the local community, though, as the city was able to secure significant funding from the state. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) would match the city’s expenses up to $850,000 through the state’s Redevelopment Grant Program.
“The good news is, if we bond for 20 or 30 years, that will give us time to pay back for these costs to put Main Street back in,” said Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio. “I also think having half the cost to pay for it is huge. If we had to spend $1.8 million on our own, I don’t know that we would have it.”
Under the agreement, the developer will also be allowed to purchase the Valley Green Square Mall parking lot owned from the city for $1. The city would also haul snow piles from the parking lot for ten years, but it would be the developer’s responsibility to plow and maintain the parking lot.
The council will vote on the above items at its June 22 meeting following a public hearing.
The EDA will also vote on June 22 after a public hearing to approve its own incentives. This includes forgiving the aforementioned $396,000 loan and selling an EDA-owned portion of the Valley Green Square Mall parking lot for $1. The EDA is also looking to reimburse the developer for up to $300,000 spent on improving the facade of the mall. In exchange, the EDA will approve the final design of the facade.
In addition to these incentives, the city of Le Sueur is looking at establishing a tax increment financing district (TIF) on the mall. Through the TIF, the developer will pay taxes on the mall, but 90% of additional tax dollars that come from added value to the mall through redevelopment will be given back to the developer. The TIF would remain in place for 26 years and up to $452,000 in potential tax revenue from the mall could be claimed by the developer.
“The taxes that are paid on the mall right now, we’ll continue to get those,” said DiMaggio. “Let’s say we’re getting a dollar right now for those taxes. This developer has to do improvements to the mall, and if they do improvements, we’ll start getting $2. We’re going to continue to keep one dollar and we’ll give one dollar back to the developer to keep the cost of these improvements down a little bit.”
The proposed details of the TIF prompted a question from Councilor Newell Krogmann.
“Just to be clear, what if the increase in value is more than [$450,000]?” asked Krogmann. “Do we get the benefit of extra taxation?”
DiMaggio affirmed that, if the mall redevelopment generated more than $450,000 in additional tax revenue, the city would collect all taxes on the property from that point on. The city will be hosting a public hearing on the TIF on July 27.
While the financial incentives to the developer appeared costly, DiMaggio said that this may be one of their best opportunities the city has to redevelop the mall and reconnect Main Street.
“If we decide not to do this, that’s OK,” said DiMaggio. “But I don’t know that DEED is going to come forward with this money again in the future, and I don’t know if the developer will continue to move forward.”