Classic cars, exotic animals, the redneck tractor pull and more are coming to the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds for the annual Le Sueur County Fair. The long-awaited countywide celebration is making its return from Thursday Aug. 19 through Sunday Aug. 22 after closing up shop last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited to see all these fair families come back,” said Le Sueur County Fair Board Director Chad Washa. “Usually its faces you haven’t seen in a while, so I’m excited to get things going.”
The fair starts bright and early on Thursday with all-day 4-H animal show competitions. The 4-H Horse Show starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 4-H Fashion Revue in the pavilion at 12:30 p.m. Competitors will put their rabbits on display during the 1 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, before the 5 p.m. 4-H Beef Show at 5 p.m. in the newly completed Le Sueur County Show Arena. The day also features two draft horse shows — a halter show at 2 p.m. and hitch show at 5 p.m.
Visitors can also enjoy a free sweet corn feed from 5-7 p.m., along with a complimentary performance by local musician Doug Traxler from 6-9 p.m. The skills of Le Sueur County residents will be on full display at 7 p.m. in the pavilion for the amateur talent contest. The talent show includes an open, teen and pre-teen division.
On Friday, local vendors will set up shop for the 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. flea market. At 1 p.m. visitors can head to the barnyard to see a new exhibition for the Le Sueur County Fair, Wild Things Zoo Attractions. The event will give audiences an up-close look at exotic animals. Those who can’t get enough of critters can also see the 4-H Goat Show at 8 p.m., the 4-H Pet Show and Lamb Lead and Sheep Show at 4 p.m.
After the show, kids fourth grade and up can learn the basics of archery with the Ney Nature Center at 2:30 p.m. Archery lessons will also be available at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Friday evening also features a kids pedal pull at 4 p.m.
Friday night’s entertainment starts at 5 p.m. with a DJ from Boogieland Entertainment. Cars will collide at 7 p.m. for the grandstand demolition derby. Minis, midsize vehicles and trucks will be competing in the fairtime smash hit. Friday night musical headliner Red Dirt Road will play from 9 p.m. until 12:30 a.m..
Some returning favorites will be back at the county fair on Saturday. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center is bringing back its birds of prey for two eagle shows at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
At noon, audiences can watch the Micro Mini Tractor Pull and then view the Redneck Tractor Pull at 2:30 p.m. Featuring teams of four people attempting to a pull a tractor with their own bodies, the Redneck Tractor Pull is one of the fair’s newest traditions after debuting in 2019. The headlining grandstand truck and tractor pull will hit the dirt track later that evening at 6 p.m.
Saturday also features more animal shows, including the WSCA Open Horse Show and 4-H Swine Show at 8 a.m., the 4-H Dairy Show at 9 a.m. and 4-H Premier Showmanship at 4:30 p.m.
The St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers will kick off Saturday night’s entertainment at 5 p.m. Boogieland Entertainment will also return for more DJ hits, before headliner Smokescreen plays from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Guests should wake up early for the final day of the fair on Sunday to enjoy the 4-H pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. The day gets even sweeter as county residents compete to whip up the most delicious chocolate bars in the fair’s fourth annual Take n’ Bake contest. The competition begins at 10 a.m., followed by judging at 2 p.m.
The competitions continue with the Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., featuring a kids pedal drag race at 1 p.m. Residents can get their throwing arms ready for the bean bag tournament at noon. Then audiences can turn out at 1 p.m. for the Ranch Rodeo in the Horse Arena and the 4-H Ribbon Auction in the Show Arena at 2 p.m.
Select farmers from the region will also be recognized at 1 p.m. during the fair. This includes Le Sueur County’s Farm Family of the Year, the Wilson Family of the Brewery Christmas Tree Farm in Le Sueur, as well as Le Sueur County’s Century Farm inductees.
The fair will feature additional hand sanitizer stations in light of the pandemic, but no restrictions are in place.
"I hope to see everyone out and about," said Washa, expressing his optimism about a strong fair turnout. "There's a lot of talking and chattering, and a lot of people calling and clearing up things, so that's always a good sign."