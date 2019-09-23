The American Legion Post 108 in Le Center will be celebrating its 100-year-old history Saturday, Sept. 28. Kids and adults are encouraged to come and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities.
“We wanted to make sure it was as inclusive to the community as possible,” said American Legion Club Manager Sharon Brunette.
Over the years, the Le Center American Legion Post has focused on serving the community.
First established Aug. 29, 1919, the Post 108 charter application was signed by 18 members of the community: Alphonse A. Traxler, A.J. Bradshaw, Ray L. Dickinson, John F. Kolars, George Krava, Gilbert Miller, Michael H. O’Meara, Wm T. Hobday, Clement Simmonette, Lee J. White, Theodore B Traxler, Wencle G. Krenick, Emmanuel Moudry, L.J. DeGonda, Faye F. Smullen, H.E. Traxler and Ronald Dickerson and Dr. B.J. Thomas.
The Legion spent their early years meeting at Weber’s Hall, and by October of that year, the Legion Post boasted 58 members.
The Post 108 American Legion Auxiliary was organized at the direction of Post Commander George J. Krava on Jan. 12, 1921. Much of the first auxiliary members were wives to the original charter members.
“Many of the early programs of the Auxiliary centered around children’s welfare, Christmas fund and gifts for the disabled and those in hospitals” said Post 108 Historian James Rothwell. “‘Poppy Day’ donations were always very successful as well as bake sales, card parties and dances in raising money for their programs.”
Today, the Auxiliary has over 150 members and sponsors and donates to programs including Education Week, flag coloring contest, DARE and Santa Anonymous.
Post 108’s home would shift through the years. In the mid-1940s, the Post acquired its first official home at the John Schindler property on 52 West Minnesota Street. With a growing and more active membership in the 1950s, the Legion found a new home at the former O’Laughlin Garage at 97 South Park Avenue.
The Legion remodeled the building and installed a bar in front, a small kitchen in the middle and meeting room in back. The Legion resided there until Sept. 5, 1982, after a fire struck and rendered the front half of the building uninhabitable.
Post 108 chose not to abandon the building and instead converted it into a banquet hall and built a bar and lounge next to it. The building was remodeled and reopened on May 21, 1983, and a basement was added in 1986.
“With a club that new, one might think that the remodeling efforts were over, but not for Post 108,” said Rothwell. “During the last few years, the inside of the club has been totally remodeled and upgraded with beautiful new wood walls and new floors. The most recent project was the construction of a large outside deck on the east side of the bar which is thoroughly enjoyed by everyone during the warm months.”
In 1985, the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) was established by charter members Mike Lundon Jr., Tim Connolly, Tim O’Connell, Pat O’Connell, Travis Blaschko, Jared Blaschko and Don Larson. The organization now has 150 members and is one of the main sources of fundraising for the Legion. The SAL holds a fishing contest, barbecue contest, Veterans’ Day breakfast, and a kids bingo party that teaches flag etiquette in-between games.
Today, Post 108 has over 340 members and engages in plenty of community outreach.
“Every year we hold the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and we provide scholarships for the queen candidates,” said Brunette. “We also sponsor the School Patrol Camp and help out veterans in the community.”
The Legion holds other events including a monthly steak fry, annual wine tasting and poppy sales and hosts fundraisers for nonprofits in their club room and banquet hall free of charge.
One of the most important services is Legion Post 108 provides is the Color Guard/Honor Guard, a joint venture with the Le Center VFW. The Guard provides military honors for deceased veterans, holds flag raising ceremonies and marches in local parades.