A long-time Le Sueur resident but a new face to municipal planning is joining the city as finance director.
On Jan. 25, the Le Sueur City Council approved the hiring of Joe Roby after the resignation of former Finance Director Zach Dowd on Dec. 8.
“It seemed a perfect opportunity to support my hometown in a new capacity,” said Roby on why he applied. “Working and living within the city, I have a vested interest in the long-term financial health of our community.”
Roby comes to the position after having served as finance manager of Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center for nearly 10 years. He’s also worked as a finance manager and global finance coordinator for IBM and currently serves as treasurer as a member of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel called the interview process “extensive.” After sifting through 15 applicants, the city selected eight applicants to sit down for a virtual interview followed by a second round in-person interview with the city administrator and department heads. The two finalists then participated in an in-person presentation.
Of all the candidates, Kruggel said that Roby rose to the top.
“He’s a tremendous candidate. I think a lot of people on the City Council probably know Joe and worked with him for some time, since has grown up in the community, lives here, has a family, is on the (Le Sueur-Henderson) School Board,” said Kruggel. “So I think he will be a good fit. I’m really excited for this opportunity to have him hired.”
Though Roby hasn’t managed city finances before, Kruggel expressed confidence in his abilities. The city administrator said if there wasn’t a suitable candidate, he was prepared to employ contingency plans like contracting the position to a private firm.
“He doesn’t have much municipal finance experience, but he does have finance experience through his previous employer, which isn’t a government agency, but is a nonprofit,” said Kruggel. “So he has experience but is not an exact match. Our previous finance director has offered to help as much as he can.”
Kruggel added that Roby would have the opportunity to better familiarize himself with the city’s finances through an upcoming audit.
“All change is challenging, with its own learning curve,” said Roby. “I am confident that my experience in both for-profit and not-for-profit organizational finance lays a good foundation for success in this role and I look forward to working with the City administration and City Council to ensure Le Sueur’s long-term success.”
Mayor Shawn Kirby also expressed confidence in Roby after approving his hiring.
“I think all of our councilpeople know Mr. Roby,” said Kirby. “I think I’m speaking for everybody when I say he is a bright and talented young man … I have all the confidence in the world he’ll do fine. He’s going to have a learning curve at first, but I’m sure he’s going to excel well in this position.”