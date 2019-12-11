Victory escaped the Tri-CIty United boys basketball team Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Titans hosted Mayer Lutheran, and the opposing team was able to grab the win 58-38.
“I think we did some really good things in spurts,” said TCU Coach Austin Pinke. “And there are parts where we really didn’t do a lot of good things — things to build off of, things to practice. That’s our plan: come to practice, watch the film and rep, rep, rep. We’ll get better that way.”
Mayer Lutheran had a dominant showing over the Titans in the first half. The team kept control of the ball throughout and was effective at prying it from the Titans’ command. By the end of the first, the Cavaliers were up 31-12.
“Taking care of the ball is a big thing,” Pinke said on what the team struggled with. “Too many turnovers and just overall rebounding. They had too many second chance points on the offensive end from Mayer Lutheran and those two things aren’t a good mix if you aren’t doing real well.”
The Titans had a much more competitive performance in the second half, trailing the Cavaliers by a single point at 26-27. TCU collected those gains with the help of some strong players including junior guard Matthew Radenberg. Radenberg was one of the team’s top shooters, earning 12 points total, including from three three-pointers.
“I thought Matthew Radenberg handled the point really well tonight,” said Pinke. “He took control of his role and did what he was supposed to do and everyone followed through with his leave. I was very happy with the way he handled himself with composure tonight.”
Collecting even more points for the Titans was junior forward Dominick Miland. He score 13 throughout the game, including five two-pointers in the second half and a three-pointer in the first. Sophomore Jonathan Hurd led the team in free throws with two and produced eight points total. Also helping out the Titans’ offense were senior guards Chase Vargo and Carlos Estevez with two points each and junior guard Tanner Smith with one point.
Though the game ended in defeat for the Titans, coach Pinke saw it as a learning opportunity to improve further.
“With each game I think we’re progressing in areas,” said Pinke. “That’s the goal is that we’re getting better every day.”