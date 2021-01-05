REDISTRICTING STRUGGLES

One issue that is less likely to see bipartisan consensus is redistricting. With the legislature still divided between DFL and Republican, legislators from both parties expect that the issue will eventually be sorted out by the courts.

Still, the House and Senate have set up bipartisan redistricting committees that will work to put together maps. The once a decade process is likely to be delayed this year, with the Census Bureau announcing last week that it would be unable to hit its year-end deadline.

Among the legislators serving on the House Redistricting Committee is Munson, who said he hopes that even if the House map isn’t eventually adopted, it could provide some useful guidance for the courts.

Although the count is not official, Census estimates released late last month strongly suggest that Minnesota will drop from eight congressional districts to seven. That would mark the first change in the size of the state’s congressional delegation in 60 years, and would be the smallest Minnesota delegation in over a century.

While Minnesota has continued to grow, its growth has not kept pace with southern states like Florida and Texas, which are on pace to gain multiple seats each. A decade ago, the state nearly lost the eighth seat but hung onto it thanks to a strong Census response rate.