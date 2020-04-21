COVID-19 has forced school districts across Minnesota to rework how they educate from top to bottom. Le-Sueur Henderson is one of those districts, and for the past month, the schools have been relying on online classes and bus-delivered assignments to teach students through distance learning.
For Park Elementary second grade teacher Colleen Winters, the transition has been smoother than she expected. Four weeks in, she’s been able to find a rhythm that works for her class. At 9:30 each morning, Winters hosts an online Zoom session with her class and tells them what their day will look like and will do a face-to-face lesson. After that, the students work on their own, completing assignments and accessing resources through online platforms like Google Classroom and Seesaw. Winters is available all day for questions from her students.
“I’m surprised that it’s easier than I thought to settle into a routine,” said Winters. “The first couple days I thought ‘Oh no, you’re never going to get this,’ with kids working on their own at 7-8 years old that’s really hard.“
But students and parents have been stepping up to the plate. Winters’ Zoom meetings are well attended, with all students taking part most days, while parents have been working to help their kids and keep them involved.
“I wasn’t surprised parents were engaged, but the amount of family engagement has been wonderful,” said Winters. “The appreciation that parents have been giving to teachers has been a really good thing that has come out of this.”
That same engagement is being felt across the district. Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson reported that most students have attended and are completing their work.
“I’ve enjoyed seeing some videos that students in the HS have made, for an English assignment, regarding how they are spending their time during distance learning,” said Johnson. “It seems the work is being completed and they have reconnected with their families in many ways and making positive choices during this challenging time.”
One of the silver linings to come out of this, said Winters, is that students who have had difficulty with schoolwork are now able to get extra attention and assistance from parents, and teachers have more time to meet with students one on one.
“Yesterday I had a kiddo who was having a hard time on an assignment and I quick set up a one-on-one Zoom and went through the assignment together,” said Winters. “It’s kind of been fun that way where I get different one-on-one time with kids that I may not get to have one-on-ones with all the time. So that’s been a plus.”
Distance learning has also required teachers to find new and creative ways to teach. Winters has been utilizing new websites and online tools to keep her class engaged and alter assignments from worksheets to PowerPoint presentations and other digital mediums. Other teachers have incorporated video platforms like Zoom into lessons and assignments.
“One teacher sent me a video his class made regarding being at home for COVID-19. I really enjoyed that,” said Johnson. “I’ve been asked to be a mystery reader for kindergarten via a video. These are examples that our teachers continue to provide activities that build relationships, connect, and focus on learning despite COVID-19.”
Distance learning hasn’t been easy though. When distance learning was first rolled out, many households, especially those with young children, had difficulties with the apps and technology. Since then, training has been provided to families on request, but from the teaching side, online learning has unique challenges.
“It’s a little tricky to be able to help and monitor when you can’t have your hands on their devices and you’re not seeing what they’re seeing,” said Winters.
From the student perspective, the hardest part of this might not be the changes in learning, but the changes in activities. Governor Tim Walz’ Stay at Home order has been extended into May 4, throwing school activities like spring sports, prom and graduation up in the air. For many students, particularly the senior class of 2020, it feels like they’re missing out.
“Students miss the social side of school,” said Johnson. “One shared that she hopes that we find ways to help our graduating class feel ‘not forgotten.’ The administration is currently working on how to communicate to our seniors ‘we care.’ Ideas are flowing in as we plan for graduation, the possibility of prom, and sending the seniors packets with messages from all staff.”
For life after distance learning, Winters is more confident in employing technology in the classroom than she was before. While her class used the online tools before, she believes that she can use these tools on a more consistent basis along with the websites and assignments she’s found and created during distance learning.
“I think students are more savvy with technology than maybe we what we thought they were at a younger age,” said Winters. “I’ve learned things from students in this experience how to work this app or that app.”