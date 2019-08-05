Le Sueur’s grand tradition Giant Celebration returned this year over the weekend. Saturday, Aug. 3 was packed with activities throughout the entire day.
Over 400 competitors flocked to the Le Sueur Community Center at 8 a.m. Saturday to see how fast they could run in the Giant Valley 5K Run. Kids under 15 also had the option of competing in the youth half-mile run directly afterward. When it came to handing out awards, Wayzata Results reported some errors in their times. This was eventually resolved, and other than that, the race went smoothly.
Also open that morning and throughout the day was the beer garden and food stands. Festivalgoers had plenty of things to sink their teeth into, from classic fair foods, like corn dogs, french fries and cheese curds, to tacos, ribs and mac and cheese.
Those with a competitive streak weren’t left out during Giant Celebration. The festival had multiple sporting activities.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, a human foosball tournament kicked off. This sport had players competing inside a man-sized foosball table. Just like in the tabletop game, players were situated on bars and could not move from their position. Other sporting events included a Men’s softball tournament and 3 on 3 basketball tournament.
Some more laid back activities were also made available. The Le Sueur Lions Club held its 16th annual classic car roll-in. Onlookers were able to view a variety of classic cars from different eras and even bid on them if they were so inclined.
“It’s the camaraderie, friendships you build,” said Lion Dean Williams on why he continues to host the car show. Williams has done the show for the past 15 years. “You get to see something new every year. Every year, there’s someone who comes in with a car you haven’t seen before. You also get to meet a lot of people. Everyone who comes is generally friendly people and I just like showing these cars off.”
A new youth engineering group, Youth Know Tech, held their hot wheels race car track next to the car show. The group, made up of six kids ages 11-14 along with their supervisors John and Pete Favolise, built a computerized race track for stock cars. Fairgoers could participate in the races for free, and if they won, they would receive a prize.
“I really enjoy it because we’re treated like an engineer,” said Jack Ammen. “We get a lot of nice pieces of equipment to work with and the Favolises are really nice to us.”
The festival also had plenty of activities for young kids to enjoy. Inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses were available all day for children to run around on. Children’s entertainers the Teddy Bear Band played music for kids and their stuffed animals to dance along to. The band even provided teddy bears for kids who didn’t have one.
The comedy magician Brodini held a family magic show afterwards. Brodini was new to Giant Celebration, but he didn’t fail to make an impression. The magician took on kids as his assistants and led them through some silly magic tricks involving coins, cards, magic wands and more, all the while getting plenty of laughs.
There were still plenty of activities left Saturday. Shoppers had the opportunity to take home a variety of handmade trinkets and wares at the Arts and Crafts Fair. Fairgoers were also able to test their luck in Bingo, purchase balloon sculptures and see an demonstration of aerial yoga by students from Aerial Affinity.
Water activities were available at the Aqua Valley Pool. Kids had the chance to dive for treasure at the bottom of the pool, while families were able to take Kayak lessons.
At 2:45, Giant Celebration put on its own rendition of one of America’s classic game shows: Family Feud. The Wilson family and the Milam family guessed the answers to survey questions, with the winner going on to face last year’s champions: the Graff family.
A variety of musical acts played at Giant Celebration. Local folk band #fakeband performed at 12:30 p.m. In the evening, the band Small Town Eviction played at 4 p.m. They were followed by Le Sueur Country singer Jared Graff at 5:30, who opened for Chris Hawkey at the Giant Celebration Kickoff. The night concluded with fireworks at 10 p.m. and a four-hour concert from country band Hitchville starting at 8 p.m. and ending at midnight.