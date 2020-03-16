Le Sueur-Henderson High School added a new hit activity to it’s winter catalogue this year: the Ski and Snowboard Club. The idea was the brainchild of communications teacher and avid skier Cole Polson, who wanted introduce students to the sport, like it was introduced to him at Plainview-Elgin-Millville Elementary.
“There was a very similar program that took 5-12th grade students to the local ski resort with students ranging from first-timers, to students with several years of skiing or snowboarding experienced,” said Polson. “I decided to go in 5th grade as I had always been an avid skateboarder and wanted to try snowboarding; I was hooked. Snowboarding has been one of my biggest passions since that day, and I wanted to give my students the same opportunity I had when I was their age.”
Ever since, Polson has loved the sport was even the President of the Minnesota Sate University, Mankato “Shredding Yetis.” After collaboration with his colleagues, physical education instructor Jennifer Hovick and biology teacher Jeremy Goltz, Polson was finally able to get the snowball rolling.
“My main goal was to get kids outdoors and active and to expose students to a new activity that they could engage in for the rest of their lives,” said Polson. “I also wanted an opportunity for students, especially those who aren’t participants in ‘traditional extracurriculars, to have an outlet to bond and participate in an activity with their peers.”
Through its first year, the club took four ski trips to Mount Kato between February and the first week of March on Mondays.
“While we were out at Mount Kato, all three of us [faculty] rode with the kids,” said Polson. “Not only so we could keep an eye on them, but also to bond with the students we have every day outside of the classroom, in a less structured environment; I think the kids really enjoyed that.”
The program proved to be more successful than Polson had even dreamed. Starting with 17 students during the first trip, 40 attended the last trip. Polson said that as long as he’s around, the program will continue.
“To see my own students participating in an activity I have always considered a passion of mine and being as ecstatic about it truly warms my heart; I consistently have students coming in asking me when the next ski trip is. ... The students and I are already looking forward to next year.”