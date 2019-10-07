Cleveland Homecoming 2

Homecoming king Brock Olson and queen McKenna Robb road near the front of the parade in a black convertible. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)

Starting with a CFD fire truck and followed by the elementary students, a deluge of orange and black rumbled past the school and down Sixth Street Friday afternoon before taking a left turn on Broadway. Next came the homecoming royalty and floats from grades 7-12.

Although the temperature was in the mid 50s, both streets were lined with spectators.

Cleveland Homecoming 1

Like these fifth graders, many of the elementary students carried signs rooting on their football team. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

While not being able to play the football game on the Cleveland field due to the addition construction meant some of the traditions were canceled, the students, staff and fans made the best of the situation and the Clippers came up with a victory.

Cleveland Homecoming 4

The 7th grade float. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming 5

The eighth grade float had a nautical theme. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming 3

The sophomore float was a gridiron. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming 6

The freshman float featured a boxing ring. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming 7

The junior float was all about its crew. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming 8

Orange and black balloons trimmed the senior’s float. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming 9

Annabelle Brunson’s homemade shawl and beanie outfit was a standout. (Richard Rohfling/Le Sueur County News)

Reach Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8567 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. 

