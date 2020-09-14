Students are back in school in the area, but classrooms look different than they ever have before.
With hybrid learning splitting most students into two groups at area schools — each group coming in every other day — classrooms are more empty than usual and generally features a large screen with the students distance learning for the day. Students are also wearing masks and separated at least 6 feet apart.
Districts are expected to change their learning plans as development in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic change circumstances.