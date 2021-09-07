For more than 50 years, Darrell Kolden has walked families through some of the most difficult times in their lives. Whether community members know him personally or not, his name is instantly recognizable to residents of Le Sueur, Henderson, Arlington and Belle Plaine as the namesake of Kolden Funeral Services.
Kolden recently received recognition for 50 years in funeral service at the Minnesota Funeral Directors Convention. He joined seven other honorees at the convention recognizing his long career.
Though he initially pursued a degree in sociology, Kolden’s attention turned to mortuary science during his years at the University of Minnesota. He began working at a funeral home in Moorhead and put in hours running the ambulance and cleaning around the facility. In 1970, Kolden graduated with a degree in mortuary science and earned his funeral director’s license.
In his first years out of school, Kolden worked at funeral homes in Richland and Brooklyn Center. Then in 1979, he moved to Le Sueur with his family and purchased the Roschen Funeral Homes in Le Sueur and Henderson. In 2001, he acquired the Fenske Funeral Homes in Belle Plaine and Arlington.
Kolden has been driven through his 50 year career by a desire to bring comfort to members of the community that have lost a loved one. He enjoys preparing the home for visitation, cleaning, placing arrangements, navigating the sound system and speaking with the bereaved.
“Dealing with the public has always been the thing for me and I love to talk,” said Kolden. “People like people that sense their needs and hopefully will be compassionate and achieve whatever they want for their funeral.”
Kolden said he has no regrets about his career choice and even today has no intentions of retiring. In 2013, he sold the business to his son Karl Kolden and daughter-in-law Rosemary Kolden, but he still works as a funeral director.
“He’s been a great mentor, not only to my staff and my wife; he’s forged a lot of relationships over the last 40 years in Le Sueur and many more with other funeral homes and long-time staff like himself,” said Karl Kolden. "He takes a lot of pride in the work that he does; it means so much to him.”
Karl said that there are still many families that call specifically for Darrell because of his long-time presence in the community. And the years haven’t deprived Darrell of his readiness to get to work.
“I don’t know anyone that has that kind of passion,” said Karl. “If he’s in town, he’s the first one to work and last one to leave. He loves to work. I don't think he’ll ever retire.”