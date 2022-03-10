At its Monday meeting, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board unanimously backed three ballot questions to build a referendum proposal aimed at converting the three-campus district into a single K-12 site at Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School.
Superintendent Jim Wagner described the three questions as a tiered list ordered by priority that would allow voters to decide the size and scope of the referendum.
“Question one is a bare-bones elementary building, as far as gym space, classrooms that we have to do for our elementary,” said Wagner. “Question two takes care of the mechanical stuff that we need here and question three makes that building and this building at a level that will take us to the future for a long time.”
The first question will ask the Le Sueur and Henderson communities to support the construction of a K-5 wing onto the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School and the demolition of Park Elementary. The current proposal would add an estimated 90,000 square feet to the building at a cost of $39.9 million.
Question two will ask voters to support various maintenance upgrades to the Middle School/High School, including updating controls, replacing boilers and air handler units and other mechanical and electrical upgrades for school facilities. The estimated $5.4 million would target infrastructure that hasn’t been improved since the building was constructed 60 years ago.
“It sets us up where we’re not going to have to keep going back to the voters, especially if we get the mechanical upgrades necessary here. That’s a ticking time bomb,” said School Board member Brian Sorenson. “It’s newer than Park, but we’re facing all the same challenges. In an ideal world we need all three to pass.”
With the referendum dollars on-hand, savings from the long-term facilities maintenance budget could be spent on improving the school’s tennis courts and track and football field, according to the School Board.
The final question would heighten Le Sueur-Henderson’s technical and recreational offerings, renovating the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming space and constructing an 1,100-square-foot addition and building a 6,000-square-foot expansion in gym space to replace the gym space at Park and Hilltop Elementary. The gym and CTE space would each cost about $2.8 million, amounting to $5.6 million in total.
Designs for the expansions have yet to be finalized. One option under consideration would use the new CTE space for an agriculture technology lab, while another design would reserve the space for an automobile and engineering lab.
School administration will work with consultants from the engineering firm Kraus Anderson to prepare and submit a referendum proposal to the Minnesota Department of Education for review and comment before finalized questions are approved for the ballot.
“I’m very confident that, if all three questions are passed, we’re not going to be looking to do another building bond in 10, 15 or 20 years,” said Wagner. “We can do this building bond, and we would be good to go for a long time.”
One of the central goals of the referendum is to counter the costs of maintaining aging facilities. Over the past 10 years, the district has spent $1.6 million operating its three buildings. Of the buildings, Park Elementary is the most expensive to operate at a cost of $1,295 per student at $2.96 per square foot. Based on the out-of-date facilities and the high price of maintaining them, both the School Board and Community Facilities Committee have determined Park Elementary needs to go.
Under the single-campus plan, Hilltop Elementary would be converted into an alternative learning center that serves the needs of students that have trouble performing in a typical classroom. This transition would not require any referendum dollars.
At the Monday meeting, the School Board approved the addition of an ALC coordinator to the Ziebarth Learning Center. An existing district educator, a teacher and/or counselor, will be considered for the position. Through the 2022-23 school year, the Ziebarth Learning Center will be able to enroll a maximum of 40 students, with priority given to LS-H students.
The proposed LS-H K-12 building would separate elementary students from secondary students. Both the middle school/high school and elementary wing would contain different classrooms, lunchrooms, cafeterias and gymnasiums. The only shared facility between the elementary and high school sections would be the high school auditorium and a few key resources, like the school nurse and administrative team.