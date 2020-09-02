The 150-year old schoolhouse on the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds has been closed for the past few years, but a committee of county residents are working to open it up by 2021.
The group toured the schoolhouse at their first meeting. While the schoolhouse has fallen into disrepair in the past few years, the inside looks much like it did in 1870.
The wood framed schoolhouse is one of just a few left in Le Sueur County. The single-class structure was built back in 1870, about 2 miles north of Le Center on a 1-acre parcel donated by Henry Chadderon, a farmer from Lexington Township. In 1873, the District 75 schoolhouse made up one of 90 school districts in the county, which, in total, supported 5,500 children.
The little white schoolhouse remained in operation until 1943, when the school districts of Le Sueur County were consolidated into a larger brick and mortar school building in Le Center. While many of the log and wood-framed school houses of the 19th century fell victim to decay, fire and conversion, the District 75 school was donated to the Le Sueur County Historical Society and the Old Settlers Association. In 1958, the schoolhouse was moved to the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds for a grand opening at the Le Sueur County Fair in conjunction with Minnesota’s centennial anniversary.