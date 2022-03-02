Five candidates will be vying for the Miss Shamrock crown this Saturday at the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Talent Show and Coronation. Allie Blaschko, Emma Neubauer, Emma Treanor, Kendra Blaschko and Molly Closser will show off their skills and their Irish heritage at the pageant, starting at 3 p.m. at the Le Center American Legion on March 5.
On March 11, one day before they’ll be featured in the St. Patrick’s Celebration parade, the winning candidates will receive the titles of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun, Miss Irish Rose and the John Gregory O’Connell Scholarship. The coronation will be held at 7 p.m. at the Le Center American Legion.
Before the talent show and subsequent coronation, now is the time to meet the candidates.
Allie Blaschko, of Le Center, is the daughter of Lisa Blaschko and Jeremy Meyer. She is a senior at New Prague High School. She plans to continue her education at the University of Wisconsin River Falls studying animal science in the fall. Allie’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Cashin and Savage. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show she will be an Irish Concertinist.
Emma Neubauer, of Le Center, is the daughter of Dan and Angie Neubauer. She is a senior at Tri-City United High School and is also a full-time PSEO student at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She plans to continue attending Minnesota State University, Mankato in the fall. Emma’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Muldoon, McGlynn and Beirne. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show Emma will be performing a skit titled “Back in the Day”.
Emma Treanor is the daughter of Terry and Tonya Treanor. Emma is a senior at Cleveland High School and plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, studying Aerospace Engineering in the fall. Emma’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names Farrell and Smith. At the St Patrick’s Day Talent Show Emma will be performing a skit titled “Treanor Guide to Corn Beef and Cabbage”.
Kendra Blaschko, of Le Center, is the daughter of Chris and Jo Blaschko. Kendra is a senior at Tri-City United High School and plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in the fall. Kendra’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Cahill, O’Meara, Baynes and McCarthy. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show Kendra will be performing a skit titled “How to make Nonnie’s potato dumplings”.
Molly Closser, of Le Center, is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Jo Closser. She is a senior at Tri-City United High School. She plans to continue her education at Bethel University, in St Paul MN. She plans to major in nursing, to eventually become a neonatal nurse practitioner, while playing softball. Molly’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of O’Malley- County of Galway and O’Neil- County of Cork. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show she will be performing a skit titled “Proud to be Irish”.
The talent show and coronation continues a four decade history of St. Patrick’s tradition in the Le Center and Le Sueur County community.
“Our history begins 40 years ago with John Gregory O’Connell from St. Thomas, Minnesota, as he set out on a mission to bring together two things he held dear, his Irish Heritage and the American Legion Post 108,” said Angie Neubauer of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee. “His vision included a talent pageant, scholarships, and a community celebration of Irish Ancestry. He created an event where everyone was welcome; everyone had more fun than they probably should have, and most importantly an event for families and a place where friends became a family. The Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Board and Committee is proud to keep that tradition going. “