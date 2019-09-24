Le Sueur-Henderson Homecoming candidates announced

Le Sueur-Henderson High School's Homecoming candidates from left to right: Will Becker, Lauren Gregersen, Tanner Hartmann, Callie Miller, Nolan Maczkowicz, Morgan Goettlicher, Tommy Gupton, Keely Olness, Seth Hardel, and Gail Warner. (Photo courtesy of Le Sueur-Henderson High School)

 

Tags

Load comments