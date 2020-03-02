A man was charged after allegedly using a forged check to withdraw thousands from a Cleveland bank.
Steven John Stolp-Thompson, 27, address unknown, is charged with felony check forgery in an ongoing investigation.
According to eyewitnesses, Stolp-Thompson came to the Hometown Bank in Cleveland with a check for $3,500 written out by a customer of the bank to Steven Stolp. After Stolp-Thompson left with the cash in hand, employees noticed the customer's signature on the check appeared to be fabricated. When contacted by police, the victim confirmed that she had not written the check.
Stolp-Thomspon's whereabouts were unknown when the charges came out, but he was since arrested and has started court proceedings in Le Sueur County District Couty.
Stolp-Johnson reportedly lived in Eagle Lake two months before the charges but left to reside with his sister somewhere in Le Sueur County. At the time of the alleged crime, he was reported to be driving a black Chevrolet truck with an ISI marking on the side containing snow blowers, lawn mowers and other items described as "junk."