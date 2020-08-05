Le Sueur-Henderson debuted a new focus group last week to a rocky start.
On July 29, the group, made up of new members and veterans of the facilities task force last year, met for the first of five meetings with the goal of recommending a referendum question to update the district’s aging facilities. However, the meeting was plagued with technical issues, leading the School Board to consider delaying future meetings.
A new start
Aiming for a referendum on either Feb. 9 or April 13, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District planned five focus group meetings between July 29 and Sept. 23 with new project managers Kraus-Anderson and Wendel Architects. The mission of the first focus group was to catch new members up to speed and refresh members of the old facilities task force on the financial and structural issues facing the school district.
Aging utilities are a major concern, particularly in the elementary schools. Park Elementary’s facilities are in some of the worst shape. The average age of the equipment and materials inside is 69 years and more than a third of the building’s assets have been flagged as being cause for alarm. The heating and electrical and flooring systems are in some of the worst conditions. The steam and electrical distribution systems are more than 60 years old, which is more than 30 years past their life expectancy. One of two boilers at Park Elementary failed this January, forcing the district to spend thousands on auxiliary heating.
Hilltop is in similar peril. While a much greater portion of the school’s inner workings have been rated as acceptable, around 45% have been rated for alarm. Heating, electrical and rooftops are 45 years or older, aging well beyond their lifespans.
Park and Hilltop are also large compared to their student populations. Park Elementary’s basic operations cost $1,340 per student, higher than the $930 per student spent operating Hilltop and the $880 spent at LS-H Middle/High School. Park also has the most unused space, with four classrooms that do not see regular usage.
“We’re maintaining this huge old building at Park that frankly is falling apart around us and it’s very expensive to maintain all that square footage that’s not in use,” said School Board Director Matt Hathaway. “Park really is a high, high outlier on cost per student.”
The Middle/High School’s facilities are younger, but are also nearing their life expectancy. Heating and security are some of the main issues facing the high school. The boilers and steam distribution systems are 50 years old, 20 years past their life expectancy, and the air handling units are even older. Security has also been a concern, with existing card readers being out of date and the layout of the building allowing visitors to walk past the visitors office from the main entrance.
Maintaining the school buildings as utilities and roofing age past their life expectancy has added costs for the district at a time where the school is facing declining enrollment and a poor financial outlook.
81% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s revenue comes from state aid, but with the state falling into deficit, many districts are preparing for aid to remain flat over the next few years. But while revenue plateaus, LS-H’s expenses are predicted to peak. Between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, average daily membership dropped by 47 students and is predicted to drop at a similar rate in the future. Less students means around $111 per pupil lost in state funding. If current trends continue, the district does nothing to offset costs and state aid remains flat, Business Manager Ky Battern projected that the district would lose more than $660,000 by 2025.
The district is also limited in what it can do to offset costs. Since enrollment is not declining in a particular grade, classes and services the district offers cannot be easily shrunk or cut.
“It can be a death by 1,000 cuts because you’re not necessarily losing your enrollment in a single targeted area,” said Hathaway. “So just because you are losing enrollment, doesn’t mean you can necessarily downsize.”
Referendum options
In an effort to get the focus group thinking outside the box, Project Manager Jason Peterson of Kraus Anderson and Principal Architect Jim Wilson of Wendel Architects led the group through 10 possible options for a referendum. Peterson emphasized that not all of the options may be realistic, but he wanted the group to begin thinking about their values and what they wanted out of a referendum.
The first option was a referendum to simply upgrade the structure and utilities of all the school buildings.
Options 2-4 included scenarios where Park would be renovated to be a PK-5 school, the north, south or no wings of the school could be demolished and Hilltop would either be closed or converted into a space like a Community Education Center.
Option 5 would close Park Elementary and add a PK-3 wing to the Middle/High School and
Option 6 would close both elementaries to house all grades at the Middle/High School.
Hilltop would be converted into a PK-5 Elementary School in Option 7 and Park Elementary would be closed.
An entirely new 90,000 square foot PK-5 elementary school to fit 500 students would be built on the east site of Park Elementary in option 8 and Park Elementary would be closed. Hilltop could be closed as well or converted into a separate educational space.
In option 9, Le Sueur-Henderson would be converted into a PK-8 building and a new 9-12 high school building would be built on the east side of the Park Elementary site. Park and Hilltop would both be closed and the new high school building would accommodate 400 students with 120,000 square feet.
All three buildings would be closed in option 10 to build a new all-in-one PK-12 school containing 220,000 square feet to accommodate 1,000-1,1000 students and all three buildings would be closed.
The options listed drew some concerns from members of the former task force due to the lack of details and costs attached. Many expressed dissatisfaction with the last task force because they didn’t feel they had enough information to feel confident in what they were recommending. Others expressed wariness that they wouldn’t be able to sell a referendum to the public without more specific details, especially during the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we don’t have a well thought out, well analyzed project being able to answer the myriad of questions we’re going to get, I don’t see how we’re going to be successful,” focus group member Dave Johnson.
The project manager said that this focus group would be different from the last task force, because they would provide members an itemized list of costs early on. This focus group would also respond to the questions that went unanswered at the last task force.
“I’ve reviewed some of the stuff in the last process,” said Peterson. “How we approach it differently is there will be diagrams showing what the scope is. There will be estimates and budgets broken down to show what the scope is, not just a dollar amount to say we’re going to renovate something.”
After the first meeting, Peterson planned to bring back cost estimates for several of the popular options have the focus group divide into small groups to discuss these options at the planned Aug. 12 meeting.
Technical difficulties
The first focus group was far from a smooth operation. To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, the focus group was held in the Le Sueur-Henderson auditorium and members of the focus group had the option of attending in-person or over Zoom. The public could also listen in over Zoom.
The large space proved to be a problem for in-person communication and those attending online. When members of the focus group were speaking from the audience, people on Zoom couldn’t hear at all.
Passing around a microphone was also not an option, so speakers had to repeat questions from the audience before answering. By the second half of the meeting, virtual attendants lost audio and couldn’t hear anything that was said, whether the speaker was mic'd or not.
The technical troubles led Hathaway to recommend delaying the next meeting until it could be held entirely in-person. The School Board director raised concerns that people on Zoom were left behind and that stopping to repeat questions inhibited communication.
“It’s pretty clear to me at this stage that no matter what we do to mitigate some of these issues, there is no great workaround that’s available to us given our current resources,” said Hathaway. “I think it would be prudent that we wait until we get a clearer picture of what our post-pandemic life is going to be and until we can conduct these meetings in a little more traditional fashion.“
Other members of the School Board agreed with Hathaway's assessment and questioned if it was the right time to be holding focus groups when administration is working on a return-to-school plan in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From the standpoint of district resources, we are completely in uncharted territory,” said School Board Director Joe Roby. “This next school year is going to be a one-day-at-a-time effort to keep our students, staff and community healthy and safe.”
“I have been hearing from quite a few community members that are disappointed that we’re moving forward just because we need to be focusing on how we are educating our children during the pandemic,” added Director Kelsey Schwartz. “I think every administrator we have is a go-getter and they’re not going to want to put something on the backburner, but in reality they have a lot on their plate already.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck agreed that the meetings should be delayed, but believed that the board should continue to discuss the topics that were presented in the referendum planning.
“I think there are some things the board can continue to discuss even if we’re not necessarily moving forward with the committee,” said Tuck. “There were a bunch of options there and even just talking with the board about those options, we’re all kind of on the same page. It’s a good way to keep this moving forward.”